COVID-19 situation at its peak in Ludhiana, new cases include UK strain, says police commissioner

Representative image

The COVID-19 situation in Ludhiana is at its peak with the UK strain of the novel coronavirus also found in some fresh cases, said Rakesh Agrawal, Commissioner of Police Ludhiana on March 25. He urged people to adhere to current guidelines including the night curfew to avoid any further strict measures.

This comes a day after Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha that no new strain of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab and the recent surge in infections in these states are due to SARS-CoV-2 that has been driving the pandemic for over a year.

“Cases being reported daily in Ludhiana includes UK strain as well. COVID-19 situation is at its peak here,” Agrawal told news agency ANI.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Punjab reported 2,634 new COVID-19 cases on March 24, which increased the virus tally in the state to 2,20,276. It also recorded 39 fresh fatalities on the day taking took the death toll to 6,474. The number of active cases increased from 19,403 on March 23 to 20,522 on March 24, according to a medical bulletin.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 351 cases, Ludhiana 320, Mohali 303, Amritsar 290, Patiala 276 and Hoshiarpur 249, among districts that witnessed new cases. The districts which saw deaths included Jalandhar (11), Hoshiarpur (4), Kapurthala (4) and Rupnagar (4).

A total of 1,455 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,93,280, according to the bulletin. There are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 293 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 57,03,944 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from PTI)