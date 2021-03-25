English
March 25, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai records 5,185 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 3.74 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.08 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 366th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,17,34,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,60,441 deaths. A total of 1,12,05,160 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 3,68,457 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 3.14 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.49 percent. Globally, more than 12.46 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.42 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.08 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 25, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

    Canada's health department yesterday continues to back AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine even as it updated its label to provide information on rare blood clots associated with a low platelet count following an immunization shot. Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date. Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 Covishield doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May. The warning label informs people to seek immediate medical attention if they develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, or persistent abdominal pain following AstraZeneca shots. (Reuters)

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | COVID-19 claims five more lives in UP

    COVID-19 claimed five more lives raising the death toll due to infection in Uttar Pradesh yesterday to 8,769. The state also reported 737 new cases of coronavirus infection, raising the caseload to 6,09,443, a state government medical bulletin said. Of the five deaths, state capital Lucknow reported four deaths, while one was reported from Ayodhya. Of the 737 new cases, Lucknow reported 220. In the past 24 hours, 185 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured patients to 5,96,286. The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 4,388, the statement said. (PTI)

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | With 5,185 COVID-19 cases Mumbai reports a new high

    Mumbai yesterday reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections coming to light, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 3,74,611, the civic body said. With six deaths, the fatality count stood at 11,606. On the other hand, 2,088 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 3,31,322. There are 30,760 active patients, the BMC said. (PTI)

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Brazil LIVE Updates | Brazil becomes 2nd nation to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Brazil topped 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths yesterday, becoming the second country to do so amid a spike in infections that has seen the South American country report record death tolls in recent days. The United States reached the grim milestone on December 14 but has a larger population than Brazil. On the day, Brazil's health ministry reported 2,009 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing its pandemic total to 300,685. (AP)

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial results

    AstraZeneca said today that its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and completely stopped severe or critical forms of the disease, citing a new analysis of up-to-date results for its major US trial. US health officials earlier in the week publicly rebuked the drugmaker for using "outdated information" when calculating that the vaccine was 79 percent effective. That marked a new setback for the vaccine that was once hailed as a milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been dogged by questions over its effectiveness and possible side-effects. (Reuters)

  • March 25, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 366th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

