COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: CM Uddhav Thackeray doesn't wish to impose lockdown but feels helpless

CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not wish to impose a lockdown but is feeling helpless due to the situation, the rising COVID-19 cases in the city have posed.

"I do not want to impose lockdown in the state but 'majboori' is also something," the chief minister said during a press conference in Mumbai, on February 28, quoted ANI.

A week ago on February 21, when the CM addressed the state, he expressed his disinterest towards imposing any sudden lockdown and had said that any decision on the same will be taken 8-10 days later, depending on the situation.

Just like last time, this time as well, Thackeray has urged people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown. However, the chief minister assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation.

Other cities in the state like Amravati, Pune, Yavatmal have all extended the period of lockdowns or night curfew that was imposed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Pune has extended the restrictions imposed earlier. District Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday that all schools, colleges, and private coaching classes will remain shut in the district until March 14. In addition to this, no public movement will also be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

A curfew was imposed in the Yavatmal district on February 26. The restriction will remain in effect from 5 pm on February 27 to 9 am on March 1. Essential services will continue to be offered.

Amravati district has also extended the lockdown by another week till 8 March, officials said, while restrictions have been imposed for the weekend in Nagpur and Buldhana.

Maharashtra had been witnessing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases for the last few days. On February 28, it reported 8,293 new coronavirus cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed. A total of 52,154 people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 93.95 percent and the fatality rate is 2.42 percent.