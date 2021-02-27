COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: Lockdown extended in Amravati till March 8

Yavatmal's District Collector M Devender Singh also announced a curfew in the district from February 27 to March 1.

The lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 has been extended in Maharashtra's Amravati till March 8. The lockdown was imposed on February 22, after the district emerged as one of the state's hotspots in the fresh coronavirus wave.

During the lockdown, shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, were ordered to remain shut along with educational institutions, coaching classes, training schools etc.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks have been ordered to remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc were not permitted.

Yavatmal's District Collector M Devender Singh also announced a curfew in the district from February 27 to March 1. The essential services are exempted from the curfew.

"Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew," Singh said, reported ANI.

Nagpur as well will have all its school and colleges closed till March 7, Power Minister Nitin Raut had informed. The city's municipal corporation had also tightened the COVID-19 guidelines in the city, soon after the BMC did it in Mumbai.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On February 26, Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row. The state recorded 48 fatalities on February 26.

The caseload in the state thus rose to 21,38,154, while the death toll reached 52,041.