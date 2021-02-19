COVID-19 norms: Nagpur Municipal Corporation tightens rules; hotels to function at 50% capacity

Representative Image

With the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Nagpur has also joined Mumbai, in tightening the restrictions of COVID-19 norms. On February 19, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation issued fresh guidelines for citizens to comply, reported News 18. Accordingly, now hotels in the city will function only with 50 percent capacity. Buildings with more than five positive cases will be sealed.

Added to that, people under home quarantine would be stamped on their hands and not more than 20 people would be allowed for last rites ceremony.

On February 18, Nagpur reported 644 fresh cases of COVID-19 while the tally of infections in the district reached 1,41,028. Six patients had died of the infection and 250 were discharged from various treatment facilities.

Earlier in the day, the administration in Yavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from February 18 night, while a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm on February 20 to 7 am on February 22.

In Wardha district as well all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut, until further notice, said Prerna H Deshbhratar, District Collector.

After a gap of 75 days, Maharashtra on February 18 reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, a sizeable number of them coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions. With 5,427 new cases, the caseload in the state rose to 20,81,520 while 38 fatalities took the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,669, he said. But since the last week, the state is reporting an increase in the daily numbers of infections, setting alarm bells ringing.