Surge in Covid-19 cases: Mumbai, BMC issues new rules to curb spread

File image: Commuters walk on a railway platform after disembarking from a local train amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India on February 9, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines in Mumbai amid a rise in cases and in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.
The city's civic body posted on its official Twitter handle that "Updated guidelines issued by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to ensure that we don't let COVID-19 get the better of Mumbai".
Here are the new rules which BMC issued for Mumbai
1) Buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.
2) The number of marshals deployed across Mumbai will be doubled to take action against citizens without masks, with the aim to catch 25,000 offenders every day.
3) Around 300 marshals will be deployed in suburban trains to take action against those travelling without masks.
4) All asymptomatic patients being treated at home (home quarantine) to be stamped as earlier.
5) The number of tests will be increased inwards having a rising number of cases.
6) Use of the mask is mandatory in public places like social gatherings such as weddings, restaurants, cinema halls, etc.
7) Passengers arriving in Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory Institutional Quarantine. The municipal commissioner also said that there should be adequate availability of regular and oxygen beds at Jumbo covid centres.
8) MCGM teachers will be deployed at all buildings, offices, hospitals, etc. managed by MCGM with powers to take punitive action against those roaming without masks.
9) Roaming without a mask, a gathering of more than 50 people at a time or any such violation will lead to punitive action.
10) Action will also be taken against those found in playgrounds and parks without masks.
Amravati to witness a weekend lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday. a period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut, but essential services will remain unaffected.
Since the start of February, Amravati and Yavatmal has been reporting a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. Authorities in these two districts have announced the strict implementation of restrictions to stem the rising cases of COVID.