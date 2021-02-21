COVID-19 Maharashtra update | Uddhav Thackeray announces 'I'm responsible' campaign, curbs; here's all you need to know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a new campaign, 'mi zawabdar (I'm responsible) to battle the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

In his address to the public on February 21, Thackeray acknowledged the resurgence of coronavirus in the state and said "face mask is our only weapon against the virus".

"We have reported nearly 7,000 cases in the state today. 15 days ago, we were in a much better position. The number of cases in Mumbai have nearly doubled in a week's time. The number of cases reported in Amravati (district) today is on par with the earlier peak there. Many of my Cabinet ministers have been infected," said Thackeray

Talking about the possibility of another lockdown, the Chief Minister said a call will be taken in 8-10 days depending on the situation.

"Do we need another lockdown? I want you (people) to take a call on this. People who want a lockdown will not wear a mask. People who don't want a lockdown will follow safety rules and wear a mask. We'll take a call on this in 8-10 days depending on the situation," he said.

Along with the new COVID-19 rules imposed by the BMC, Thackeray also mentioned that all large gatherings will be blocked from tomorrow (February 22). This includes religious and social processions, state government events, and similar events with large gatherings like yatras.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He also spoke about the need to explore staggered working hours in offices to ensure public transport systems don't get crowded. Thackeray requested all citizens to follow safety protocols issued by the state, to avoid any lockdown being announced on short notice.

Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar on February 20, also warned citizens of another lockdown if they don't take the new COVID rules seriously.

The Chief Minister's address comes in on the same day as a one-week lockdown was announced in Maharashtra's Amravati district. The lockdown will come into effect from February 22 and only essential services will be allowed for the seven-day period.

The district administration in Pune as well decided to enforce certain curbs, including restrictions on the movement of people from 11 pm to 6 am for non-essential activities.

Earlier in the week, on February 19, Nagpur also tightened its COVID-19 restrictions by allowing hotels to only function at 50 percent capacity. Buildings in the city with more than five positive cases would also be sealed.

On February 21, Maharashtra registered 6,971 new infections and 35 deaths, with 921 new cases in Mumbai itself.