Follow COVID-19 rules or face lockdown: Mumbai Mayor warns citizens again

The Centre on February 20 said five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases.

Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar has again warned citizens of another lockdown if they do not take the revised COVID-19 protocols seriously. Her first warning was four days ago on February 16 when she had clearly said the fate of another lockdown in the city lies in the citizens' hands.

The warning comes as Maharashtra reported over 6,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. Mumbai reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 3 deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"If you are lax (in following anti-coronavirus measures) and numbers continue to increase, then lockdown will have to be imposed. If you want to avoid this, follow the rules strictly," she said, as quoted by NDTV.

The Mayor also stressed the seriousness of rising cases of coronavirus in the city, reiterating the multiple efforts the BMC - the city's municipal body - is taking to bring the situation under control. She also went around the city, on February 20, distributing masks to increase awareness.

Also Read: The curious case of the COVID-19 resurgence in Mumbai and Maharashtra

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Ironically, a video went viral today where people on Mumbai's Juhu beach can be seen manhandling the marshals, reported news agency ANI. They have been deployed by the BMC to keep an eye on people flouting COVID-19 rules. Pedenakar reacted to the same saying, "they are authorised to do this job. Police should look for such people & take action".

The Centre on February 20 said five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases. "In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In the last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the state," it said.