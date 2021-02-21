MARKET NEWS

February 21, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Adar Poonawalla urges countries please be patient, Serum directed to prioritise India needs

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 333rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 333rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to1,56,014
with 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 percent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 20,87,03,791 samples have been tested up to February 17 with 7,26,562 samples being tested on Wednesday. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 89 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
    A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
    Coronavirus Live updates | Adar Poonawalla urges countries please be patient, Serum directed to prioritise India needs

    Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII), on Sunday urged other countries to be patient as they wait for the supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, as the company has been directed to prioritise the needs of India. Apart from making efforts to meet the requirements of India, the company is also trying its best to balance the needs of the rest of the world, he added. "Dear countries and governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best", Poonawalla said in a tweet.

  • February 21, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Night curfew likely in these districts amid COVID-19 resurge in Maharashtra

    In view of rising COVID-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Yatvmal, Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting today in which the decision regarding the same will be taken, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,567 discharges, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. The death toll in the state mounted to 51,753 including the new deaths.

  • February 21, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Malaysia to start COVID-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive

    Malaysia moved up its COVID-19 inoculation drive by two days as the first batch of vaccines arrived in the Southeast Asian nation on Sunday. Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 32 million people within a year as it pushes to revive an economy that, slammed by coronavirus-related curbs, recorded its worst slump in over two decades in 2020.

    It has imposed more lockdowns this year amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The country has recorded 280,272 cases and 1,051 deaths. A total of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Malaysia on Sunday morning, with more expected in coming weeks.

  • February 21, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Israel starts reopening as 50% of its population gets vaccinated against COVID

    Israel reopened swathes of its economy on Sunday in what it called the start of a return to routine enabled by a COVID-19 vaccination drive that has reached almost half the population. While shops were open to all, access to leisure sites like gyms and theatres was limited to vaccinees or those who have recovered from the disease with presumed immunity, a so-called "Green Pass" status displayed on a special Health Ministry app.

    Social distancing measures were still in force. Dancing was barred at banquet halls, and synagogues, mosques or churches were required to halve their normal number of worshippers. Coming exactly a year after Israel's first documented coronavirus case, Sunday's easing of curbs is part of a government plan to open the economy more widely next month, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is up for reelection.

  • February 21, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | As vaccine exports increase, Adar Poonawalla says SII asked to prioritise India's needs

    The Serum Institute of India (SII) has been asked to prioritise the Covid-19 vaccine needs of India even as the country, CEO of SII Adar Poonawalla said on Sunday. "Dear countries & governments, as you await Covishield supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, Serum Institute of India has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best," Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

    The statement comes in the backdrop of India having gifted or sold more than 17 million doses to other countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The nation had in January ramped up vaccine manufacture to supply to as many as 60 nations in the coming months.

  • February 21, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | No new COVID-19 case in Andamans in last 3 days

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last three days, an official said on Sunday. The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,014, the official said. The archipelago now has only three active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district, he said.

    The other two districts of the union territory - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free as both don''t have any active coronavirus case, the official said. One more patient was cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 4,949, while 62 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

    The administration has so far tested 2,57,213 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.95 per cent, he added. Official sources said any person arriving by flight in the union territory is required to produce RT-PCR negative report before he or she is allowed entry into the islands. A total of 5,089 health care and frontline workers have received COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory so far, he said. At least 1,306 health care workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official added.

  • February 21, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | 508 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths

    Thane has added 508 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,60,176, an official said on Sunday. Apart from these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus has claimed the life of eight more persons, taking the death toll in the district rose to 6,235, he said. The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.40 per cent, he said.

    So far, 2,49,910patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.05 per cent. As of now, there are 4,031 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,667, while the death toll stands at 1,202, an official from the district administration said.

  • February 21, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Over 1.86 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 20

    A total of 1,08,38,323 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 2,29,462 sessions held till the evening of February 20, the 35th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry. On February 20, 1,86,081 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 7,149 sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 96,340 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose of the vaccine and 89,741 healthcare workers received the second dose, it said. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The approval provided by DCGI accords a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.

  • February 21, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Over 2.8 lakh people vaccinated till date in Delhi, 1.53 lakh of them frontline workers

    Over 2.8 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, according to data shared by officials. Out of these, more than 1.31 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.53 lakh frontline workers, as per the data. On Saturday, coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to over 26,000 beneficiaries in Delhi, the inoculation figures crossing the 24,000-mark for the third consecutive day.

    During the day, 26,110 beneficiaries received shots across 302 centres, including4,351 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data. The overall turnout was about 85 per cent. "Thirteen minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported," the official said.

  • February 21, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | 37,000 vaccinated in Maharashtra on February 21, tally nears 9 lakh

    A total of 37,030 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the drive underway across Maharashtra, taking the total tally of inoculations to 8,97,413, an official said. Of the 37,030 who got the vaccine shots, 24,534 received the first dose while 12,496 got the second one, he added. "Of those who got the first dose, 11,050 were health care workers while 13,484 were frontline staff. So far, we have given the first dose to 6,08,829 people and the second dose to 40,241," the official informed.

  • February 21, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | 767 autorickshaw drivers booked in 2 days for flouting COVID-19 norms in Maharashtra as cases surge

    As many as 767 autorickshaw drivers were booked on 19 and 20 February for violating Covid-19 precautionary norms such as physical distancing and plying with more than two passengers. Over Rs 3,80,000 has been collected in fines from the offenders, said the deputy commissioner of Police of the Thane traffic department.

    This comes in the backdrop of the state reporting over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for the last two days. At least 6,281 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday. The number was 6,112 on Friday. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 48,439. Mumbai saw a sharp jump in the count with 897 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. With this, the tally of infected people in the metropolis has reached 3,18,207.

  • February 21, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice, says Civil Aviation Authority

    Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter. Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.

