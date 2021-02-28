COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: Night Curfew extended in Pune till March 14

Pune has so far recorded 4,06,453 COVID-19 cases, with 3,87,527 recoveries.

All schools, colleges, coaching classes and other educational institutions will remain shut in Pune as night curfew has been extended till March 14 in the city.

A night curfew was imposed in the city from February 21- February 28, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

No public movement will be allowed in Pune city between 11 pm and 6 am, except for essential services.

"Schools, colleges, private coaching classes here to remain closed till 14th March, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. No public movement expect essential services allowed between 11pm to 6am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 March," told Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol to ANI.

Similarly, the lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati was also extended till March 8. Yavatmal's District Collector M Devender Singh also announced a curfew in the district from February 27 to March 1. The essential services are exempted from the curfew.

Pune has so far recorded 4,06,453 COVID-19 cases, with 3,87,527 recoveries. The active cases in Pune till February 27 stood at 9,860, while the death toll is at 9,235.

The State Health Department informed on February 27 that Maharashtra reported 8,623 new COVID-19 cases, 3,648 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief Minister directed the municipalities in the state to spray disinfectant at public places regularly.

(With inputs from agencies)