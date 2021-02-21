Maharashtra government mulls night curfew amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

The Maharashtra government is considering enforcing a night curfew in some districts due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on February 21.

"The coronavirus cases are increasing on daily basis in several districts of Maharashtra. Due to this, an order to enforce the coronavirus norms has been given to all district magistrates. They have also have been authorised to take decisions in view of the pandemic situation," Wadettiwar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"In view of rising COVID-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Yatvmal, Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) to be held soon to make a decision," he added.

Amravati and Akola districts are currently under a weekend lockdown.

Schools and coaching institutions will be closed in Pune district till February 28. The district administration has also restricted public movement from 11 am to 6 pm.

On February 20, Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.