Coronavirus News Live Updates: Private hospitals can charge upto Rs 250 per vaccine dose, says govt

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 10,000 private, 600 CGHS hospitals to act as vaccination sites
Ahead of the second phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities, which is slated to start from 1 March, the government announced the hospitals that will be eligible to treated as vaccination centres.
The nationwide vaccination program is to be exponentially expanded to the different people of certain age-groups from 1 March. According to the latest release by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities will be eligible for the vaccination.
The ministry has announced that in order to ramp up covid vaccination capacity, a number of private facilities are being included in the process. Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).