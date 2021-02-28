Coronavirus News Live Updates: Private hospitals can charge upto Rs 250 per vaccine dose, says govt

February 28, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

data. A total of 16,488 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday. The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises 1.44 percent of the total infections, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.14 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. Globally, more than 11.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.83 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

: Today is the 340th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The daily rise in coronavirus infections was registered above 16,000 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, pushing India's case tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451, according to the latest Union Health Ministry