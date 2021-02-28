English
February 28, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Private hospitals can charge upto Rs 250 per vaccine dose, says govt

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 340th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The daily rise in coronavirus infections was registered above 16,000 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, pushing India's case tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451, according to the latest Union Health Ministry
data. A total of 16,488 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday. The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises 1.44 percent of the total infections, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.14 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. Globally, more than 11.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.83 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
    Moneycontrol.com
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 10,000 private, 600 CGHS hospitals to act as vaccination sites

    Ahead of the second phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities, which is slated to start from 1 March, the government announced the hospitals that will be eligible to treated as vaccination centres.

    The nationwide vaccination program is to be exponentially expanded to the different people of certain age-groups from 1 March. According to the latest release by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities will be eligible for the vaccination.

    The ministry has announced that in order to ramp up covid vaccination capacity, a number of private facilities are being included in the process. Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

  • February 28, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi govt identifies pvt hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination of people above 60

    The Delhi government has started preparations for the vaccination of people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1 and has identified private hospitals that will be roped in for the immunisation drive, sources said. Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said.

    "So far 59 private hospitals have been identified and the number will be increased as per requirement," said a source associated with the Delhi government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Currently, priority group people including health workers and frontline workers are being administered the vaccine at 212 government and private health centres in Delhi. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

  • February 28, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | More tests for COVID-19 needed, says WHO Chief Scientist

    Chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Soumya Swaminathan on Saturday said there should be more COVID-19 tests as there was heterogeneity (on testing methods) among the states.

    "Testing is really an important issue. At the beginning, WHO found that many countries did not have diagnostics and those which had it was not enough. In fact we found out that diagnostics was lower than it should be," she said while addressing a session at 'Shaastra' organised here at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras.

    Stating that WHO has set a benchmark for how much diagnostics in testing was enough, she said if the positivity rate (of a disease) was five per cent or more, it means you should be testing more.

  • February 28, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Centre releases list of hospitals states can choose as COVID-19 vaccination centres

    The central government of February 27 released the list of hospitals that states can choose to expand the vaccination drive under the second phase of COVID-19 immunisation programme. The hospitals, which are either empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY scheme or the central government health scheme (CGHS), can be used by states as private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

    Around 10,000 private hospitals are listed under the Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY scheme, whereas more than 600 hospitals are empanelled under the CGHS. The Union government has capped the cost of vaccination at the private hospitals at Rs 250 per dose. At the government-run CVCs, the doses would be administered free of cost.

  • February 28, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | FIR against 3 marriage halls in Mumbai for violating rules

    Mumbai Police has registered a case against three marriage halls for allowing more number of guests than the prescribed limit of 50 on the complaint of the city civic body, an official said on Saturday. At each of these three marriage halls, located on CST Road in Kalina, at least 200 guests had assembled on Friday, the civic official said.

    He said many guests gathered at these halls were not wearing a face mask and social distancing norms were also not adhered to. "Officials of the BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation''s) health department who were on supervision duty on Friday night spotted the violations at the three halls," the official said. Accordingly, action was taken against these halls and an FIR was lodged at Vakola police station against officials concerned of each marriage hall for violating the COVID-19 rules, he added.

    Mumbai city is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last few days. The city's case tally stood at 3,23,879 as on February 26, as per the state health department. 

  • February 28, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Lockdown extended in Maharashtra's Amravati till March 8

    The lockdown to curb the pace of COVID-19 transmission has been extended in Maharashtra's Amravati till March 8. The lockdown was imposed since February 22, after the district emerged as one of the state's hotspots in the fresh coronavirus resurgent wave.

  • February 28, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Night curfew in four Gujarat cities extended by another 15 days

    In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in four major cities of the state, including Ahmedabad, by another 15 days. The ongoing night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, was to end on February 28. An official statement issued on Friday night said, the government decided to extend the night curfew by another 15 days in view of the recent rise in coronavirus cases in four municipal corporations. This is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

  • February 28, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccine to be charged at Rs 250 in Gujarat's private hospitals, says deputy CM Nitin Patel 

    "Price of COVID19 vaccine in Gujarat will be Rs 250 in private hospitals and it will be provided free of cost in govt hospital across the state," news agency ANI quoted Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel as saying. An IANS report, citing sources, has claimed that the Centre has fixed the cost of Rs 250 per dose of vaccine at private hospitals. The said amount would cover Rs 150 for a dose plus Rs 100 as a service charge which the private facilities can charge from the beneficiaries.

  • February 28, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana clocks 178 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

    Telangana saw 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count past 2.98 lakh, while one more death pushed the aggregate to 1,633,the government said on Saturday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 30, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 20 and Rangareddy with 15, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on February 26.

    The total number of cases stood at 2,98,631 while with 148 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 2,95,059. The state has 1,939 active cases and 40,821 samples were tested on Friday. Cumulatively, over 86.59 lakh samples have been tested.The samples tested per million population was over 2.32 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.54 per cent and 98.8 per cent respectively compared to the 1.4 per cent and 97.1 per cent at the national level.

  • February 28, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Guatemala President thanks PM Modi as India donates 200,000 vaccine doses to the country

    "I want to thank PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar for their assistance with supply of COVID19 vaccines. Rather than selling vaccines to us, India donated 2,00,000 doses that'll help in immunizing frontline health workers," Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei was quoted as saying by the Indian Embassy.

  • February 28, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha modifies home isolation order, logs 86 new COVID-19 cases

    The Odisha government on Saturday said week-long home isolation will be mandatory for people coming by plane or train from five high-risk states even as 86 new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 3,37,104, a health department official said. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra in a partial modification to the instructions issued on Friday to district authorities and others, has clarified that at present the precautionary measures may be limited to passengers coming from five high-risk states instead of 12 states named earlier. The week-long home isolation will be mandatory for the people coming by train and flight from five high risk states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

  • February 28, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Private sector's participation being ramped up in vaccination programme

    "To ramp up the COVID vaccination capacity manifold, significantly large number of private facilities is being involving. Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs). Health Departments of State Governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority," the Health Ministry said in a press release.

