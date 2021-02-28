COVID-19 update | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31

Representative image (AP)

The lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till March 31, the state government said in an order issued on February 28.

No major curbs were added, but the incumbent set of restrictions would continue till the end of next month.

The timings of offices, commercial establishments, industries, shops and marketplaces would remain staggered to prevent overcrowding.

In containment zones, the restrictions as recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would be strictly enforced by the police and municipal officials, the order said.



Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till March 31; the district administration shall take all necessary measures to promote #COVID19 appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing pic.twitter.com/OF6uZ6UySM

— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

The state government has also allowed district administrations to use section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - which bars the gathering of four or more persons - if necessitated to prevent violation of norms.

Since no relaxations were announced by the government, international air travel except for essential services or other exemptions, would also remain barred till March 31.

On February 28, Tamil Nadu reported 479 new cases, taking the overall tally to 8.51 lakh. The active casecount stood at 4,022.

Tamil Nadu, along with other states and Union territories, would begin the second phase of vaccination drive from March 1 onwards. Residents aged above 60 and 45-plus with comorbidities are eligible to receive the shots.

The extension of lockdown in the southern coastal state comes at a time when political activity is set to escalate. With the single-phase assembly polls scheduled on April 6, the entire month of March would be marked by electioneering activities.