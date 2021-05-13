COVID-19 | IDMA urges Centre to issue compulsory licences to push manufacturing of drugs

Compulsory licensing in emergency situations lets drugmakers manufacture the medicines without permission from the patent holder. (Remdesivir Image: Reuters)

The Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) on May 12 urged the Centre to issue compulsory licences to pharmaceutical companies so that they can make essential medicines used in COVID-19 treatment.

In a position paper, the IDMA asked the Centre to use provisions of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement, Mint reported.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

"WTO has also provided the provision of compulsory licensing just for tackling such an eventuality. Our government should not feel shy in invoking this in the interest of humanity and our citizens. Global pharma companies owe at least this much to mankind," the IDMA said.

Compulsory licensing in emergency situations lets drugmakers manufacture the medicines without permission from the patent holder.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read | US support for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent rights puts pressure on drugmakers – but what would a waiver actually look like?

The sharp spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave has led to shortage of medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Tocilizumab.

On the subject of COVID-19 vaccines, the IDMA said waiver of patents will not be enough to improve availability.

Also read: Clamour for sharing vaccine tech and IPR grows louder by states; puts Centre under pressure

"What is more important is grant of voluntary licences by the patent holders to Indian companies with sufficient expertise in this field," the body felt.

It also said that an arrangement similar to the one between British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is needed. "Global vaccine manufacturers need to similarly transfer technology to Indian companies against reasonable royalties," it noted.

The vaccination drive in India has been expanded to those in the 18-44 age group, but the implementation has hit a roadblock due to shortage of doses.