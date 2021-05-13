COVID-19 | IDMA urges Centre to issue compulsory licences to push manufacturing of drugs
May 13, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Compulsory licensing in emergency situations lets drugmakers manufacture the medicines without permission from the patent holder. (Remdesivir Image: Reuters)
The Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) on May 12 urged the Centre to issue compulsory licences to pharmaceutical companies so that they can make essential medicines used in COVID-19 treatment.
In a position paper, the IDMA asked the Centre to use provisions of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement, Mint reported.
"WTO has also provided the provision of compulsory licensing just for tackling such an eventuality. Our government should not feel shy in invoking this in the interest of humanity and our citizens. Global pharma companies owe at least this much to mankind," the IDMA said.
The sharp spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave has led to shortage of medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Tocilizumab.
On the subject of COVID-19 vaccines, the IDMA said waiver of patents will not be enough to improve availability.
"What is more important is grant of voluntary licences by the patent holders to Indian companies with sufficient expertise in this field," the body felt.
It also said that an arrangement similar to the one between British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is needed. "Global vaccine manufacturers need to similarly transfer technology to Indian companies against reasonable royalties," it noted.
The vaccination drive in India has been expanded to those in the 18-44 age group, but the implementation has hit a roadblock due to shortage of doses.