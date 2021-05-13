MARKET NEWS

May 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended until May 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Karnataka suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938. The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per
cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,93,82,642 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.
  • May 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | UK looking at all possible solutions to tackle India coronavirus variant

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton. "It may be more transmissible ... maybe even considerably more transmissible. We are looking at all the potential solutions for the surges we're seeing in Bolton and elsewhere," he told parliament.

  • May 13, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability & supply of oxygen & medicines. PM was briefed that Govt is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well Mucormycosis: PMO

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | At a high-level meeting, Jharkhand Govt decided to extend 'Suraksha Saptah' by two weeks till 6 am on May 27. People coming to the state will have to undergo 7-day mandatory isolation. However, it will not apply to persons who would leave the state within 72 hours: CMO. 

    Interstate and intra-state bus services will remain completely suspended during the 'Suraksha Saptah'. The movement of private vehicles will be permitted on possession of e-pass. Only 11 people will be allowed to attend weddings.  

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka government decides to temporarily halt inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group, including those who have already procured appointments. It will now focus on inoculating those who are due for their second dose. 

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has issued a global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate citizens in Mumbai at the earliest on a massive scale in its decisive fight against COVID virus: Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal 

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has decided to consider crematorium employees as corona warriors & give them all the benefits with effect from April 1, 2020. The government will also provide assistance of Rs 25 lakhs to their families in case of death of any such employee on duty as per Rupani's office. 

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Banning remdesivir export half-baked exercise if manufacturers aren't allowed to sell it in the domestic market: Delhi HC tells Centre.

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai civic body floats global tender to acquire 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines

    The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on May 12 floated global tenders to acquire one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Mumbai citizens at the earliest. MCGM Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal said in a statement released on May 12: “As per consent given by Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to MCGM, the municipal body has issued global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID vaccines to vaccinate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against COVID virus.”

    Chahal added: “MCGM has resolved to make every possible effort in future also to acquire sufficient quantity of COVID vaccines to vaccinate all eligible citizens of Mumbai on a war footing in the next 60-90 days.” On May 10, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to explore the “possibilities of global procurement” of COVID-19 vaccines for the city.

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the CG Teeka web portal today via video conferencing. This web portal developed would make the entire process of registration for COVID vaccination quick & convenient, the Chief Minister Office.

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | CG Teeka web portal is for systematic vaccination of people in 18-44 age group. People with no cellphone/internet facility can also get their registration for COVID vaccination done via help desks established at panchayats, urban bodies, municipal corporations & other places, says Chief Minister Office (CMO)

  • May 13, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 15.8 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

