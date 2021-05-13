Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended until May 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state

May 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,93,82,642 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

: India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938. The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per