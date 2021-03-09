COVID-19 hotspots in Thane to be under lockdown till March 31; here's everything you need to know

Representative image

COVID-19 hotspots in Thane will be under lockdown till March 31. All restrictions announced by the Centre during the nationwide lockdown would be in place during the period. The order issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner said the decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

Here's everything you need to know about the Thane lockdown:

The reason behind Thane lockdown

Maharashtra has been witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. The state has so far reported 22,28,471 COVID-19 cases and 52,500 fatalities. Thane has also reported a dramatic spike in cases. The restriction has been imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

Thane added 780 new cases of coronavirus on March 8, raising the infection count in the district to 2,69,845. The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,302.

As of now, there are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in Thane.

COVID-19 hotspots in Thane

So far, 16 areas have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots in Thane city.

As per reports, regions that will go under lockdown include Aainagar (Kalwa), Suryanagar (Vitawa), Kharegaon Health Centre, Chendani Koliwada, Srinagar, Hiranandani Estate, Lodha, Majiwada Runwal Garden city, Balkum, Lodha Amara, Shivai Nagar, Dosti Vihar, Hiranandani Meadows, Patil Wadi, Runwal Plaza, Kores Nakshatra, Kores Tower, Runwal Nagar, Kolbad, Rustomjee, Vrindavan.

What's allowed during the lockdown in Thane

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said that all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

Services like medical shops, groceries, dairy, and other establishments dealing with essential services will be allowed to remain open.

What's not allowed

Going by the notification issued by the Centre during the nationwide lockdown, all commercial establishments would remain shut.

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions, and similar institutions will remain closed till March 31.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places would also remain shut.

Social/political/sports/ entertainment/academic/cultural/ religious functions and large congregations will also be prohibited during the lockdown.