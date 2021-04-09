COVID-19 curbs | All you need to know about cities and areas that are under lockdown, curfew

Commuters walk on a railway platform after disembarking from a local train amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India on February 9, 2021. (File Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

India has registered a record single-day spike of 131,968 new COVID-19 cases on April 9, pushing its infection tally to 1.30 crore, while the death toll increased to 167,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day – the highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

This was a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 979,608, which is 7.5 percent of the total infections, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A total of 61,899 have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1.19 crore.

The Centre on April 8 said that 10 states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab — showed a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among these, Maharashtra remained the biggest contributor with 59,907 new infections on April 8. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,310 and Karnataka with 6,976 new cases.

As the second wave of COVID-19 in India intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a review meeting with state chief ministers on April 8 said a number of states have crossed the peak of the pandemic's first wave and that the health crisis needs to be combated on a "war footing."

During the interaction, the PM discussed the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, and the chief ministers sought attention towards the shortage of coronavirus vaccines and demanded permission to vaccinate younger people. Currently, the inoculations are limited to those aged over 45 years in the country.

As many as 36.19 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 8, according to Health Ministry data.

States have in the meantime imposed night curfews, weekend curfews and lockdowns in cities and affected districts to slow down resurgence of the pandemic.

Here’s all you need to know about the restrictions in these areas:

>> Mumbai: The city has been subjected to weekend lockdown till further orders. Meanwhile, the city’s Central Railway has stopped sale of platform tickets at its six long-distance train stations with immediate effect. These stations include Mumbai CSMT, LTT, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar and Panvel.

>> Punjab – all 22 districts: The state on April 7 announced curfew between 9 pm and 5 am in all 22 districts of the state till April 30. CM Amarinder Singh said political gatherings are also banned. Violators would be booked under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Under the new restrictions, funerals and weddings can have no more than 50 participants indoors and no more than 100 outdoors. However, no social, cultural or sports gatherings and related functions are allowed.

It has allowed shop owners to entertain up to 10 people at a time, which means a mall with 20 shops can now have 200 customers compared to the previous limit of 100. Cinema houses can run at 50 percent capacity and schools and colleges (except medical and nursing schools) to remain shut till April 30.

Besides this, masks have been made mandatory inside offices for all government employees and all in-person dealings have been restricted.

>> Karnataka – Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal: A night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am has been imposed in Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal districts of Karnataka till April 20.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the curfew was on a trial basis and while events, functions, marriages and meetings can take place limitations will be fixed.

>> Delhi: The Delhi government has imposed seven hours of night curfew, from 10 PM to 5 AM, with immediate effect for April. Only those travelling for vaccination or associated with essential services, pregnant women, and central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services are exempted from the night curfew.

Meanwhile, Delhi district authorities received over 1.19 lakh applications for e-passes that allow people to travel during night curfew hours and nearly 87,000 of them have been rejected, officials said on April 8.

>> Uttar Pradesh – Allahabad, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow and Meerut: A 7-hour night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Kanpur and Lucknow districts from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17.

In Allahabad, the night curfew will be from 10 pm to 8 am till April 20; in Meerut, the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am till April; and in Bareilly, the night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in areas falling under Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction.

Movement is restricted during the curfew, except for emergencies. Besides this, government and private educational institutes are asked to halt physical classes till April 17 – except for medical, para medical, and nursing courses. All exams and practical will however continue as scheduled.

Movement of all essential goods and services, including medical services, will also be exempted from the curfew. Others exempted include central and state government officials, medical staff, pregnant women, travellers to the airport, railway stations and bus stands (with valid travel tickets), and print and electronic media workers.

>> Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Indore cities; Betul, Chhindwara, Katni, Khargone and Ratlam districts: A 60-hour weekend lockdown has been announced in all cities of the state from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 12, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Essential services, chemist and ration stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, banks, ATMs, milk and vegetable shops have been allowed to function as usual; and Damoh district, which has an assembly bypoll on April 17 is exempted.

Chhindwara, located close to Nagpur in Maharashtra, went into a lockdown at 8 pm on April 8 and Betul, Katni, Khargone and Ratlam districts will also have restrictions for nine days from April 9.

Besides this, office hours for the state government has been reduced to five days (Monday-Friday) till July 31.

Some restrictions in urban areas of the state will be in force till April 30. Vaccination drive will not be impacted.

>> Chhattisgarh – Durg, Raipur and Rajnandgaon: The local administrations in Durg, Raipur and Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh announced lockdown. In Rajnandgaon this will be from 12 noon on April 10 till 6 pm on April 19. Raipur will witness lockdown from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19.