May 08, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown for two weeks from May 10

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 16.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.14 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,34,083 deaths. A total of 1,76,12,351 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 36,45,164 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 16.96 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 81.95 percent. Globally, more than 15.64 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 32.64 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 16.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 08, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Tamil Nadu government announces clamping two-week lockdown from May 10 to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, reported news agency PTI

  • May 08, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Thailand wants to buy more COVID-19 vaccines as surge worsens

    Thailand's prime minister has said he wants to secure more vaccines for his country and give as many first doses as possible, as it battles a surge of the pandemic with Bangkok reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases, reported news agency Associated Press.

  • May 08, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Assam reports 5,626 fresh COVID-19 cases, 47 more fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,77,687 yesterday as 5,626 more people tested positive for the disease, while 47 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,578, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission on Guwahati. The immunisation drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years started on the day with 32,936 beneficiaries having received the first dose of the vaccine across 244 centres in the state. Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has received one lakh more doses of 'Covishield' on the day, and the total vaccine availability in the state is at 3,82,670. (PTI)

  • May 08, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Nagaland govt to cut non-development expenditure to fund free COVID vaccination programme

    The Nagaland government has decided to cut the non-development expenditure of its departments by 20 percent to fund additional expenses for providing free COVID-19 vaccines and other related activities, an official said. Around Rs 47.68 crore of non-development expenditure ranging from travel and office expenses, motor vehicles and maintenance costs will be mobilised, he said. (PTI)

  • May 08, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infective over 15.6 crore people worldwide.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

