COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 22.9 lakh people in India get jabbed on May 7, 16.7 crore shots administered so far

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. (Representative image)

More than 22.97 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 4, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, over 16.71 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 8, 9.87 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.09 lakh people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The country rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> India will examine the claim that a single dose of Russian vaccine Sputnik Light' can provide protection from the novel coronavirus infection, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said on May 7. Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine taken at a gap of three weeks. The unique feature of it is that the antigens in the first and second dose are different from each other. In other vaccines, both doses are the same.

> Gavi, a global alliance on vaccines, said on the day that India would receive between 190 and 250 million fully subsidised doses of COVID-19 vaccine and funds up to $30 million for urgent technical assistance and cold chain equipment.

> The Civil Aviation Ministry permitted the Telangana government on the day to use drones for experimental delivery of vaccines beyond the visual line of sight. India has been hit hard by a second wave of the novel coronavirus infection, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

> The Mizoram government will provide COVID-19 vaccine to around five lakh people in the age group of 18 to 44 years for free, health minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on the day. The state has already placed an order to purchase 10 lakh doses of the vaccine and will spend Rs 30 crore for the purpose, he said. The government could not be able to commence the inoculation drive for people in the 18-44 years age group due to the "insufficient supply" of the vaccine, he added.

> The Rajasthan High Court on the day sought the response of the Centre and the state government on a petition challenging the different prices of anti-coronavirus vaccines and alleging mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation.

> Star sprinter Hima Das has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to do the same to fight the dreaded virus. The 21-year-old Hima, who is currently training at the NIS-Patiala, posted a picture taking her first jab on social media.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 71,67,599 Arunachal Pradesh 2,72,190 Assam 29,09,540 Bihar 76,17,232 Chandigarh 2,41,338 Chhattisgarh 57,91,448 Delhi 37,68,047 Goa 3,85,701 Gujarat 1,36,06,684 Haryana 41,89,607 Himachal Pradesh 20,18,702 Jharkhand 32,45,635 Karnataka 1,03,66,532 Kerala 78,54,050 Madhya Pradesh 84,79,263 Maharashtra 1,76,17,719 Odisha 60,94,247 Punjab 37,73,290 Rajasthan 1,38,41,990 Tamil Nadu 64,22,679 Telangana 51,17,048 Uttar Pradesh 1,34,70,982 Uttarakhand 22,87,995 West Bengal 1,17,85,949

(With inputs from PTI)