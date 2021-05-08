COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 22.9 lakh people in India get jabbed on May 7, 16.7 crore shots administered so far

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. (Representative image)
More than 22.97 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 4, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.
With that, over 16.71 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 8, 9.87 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.09 lakh people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.
The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.
The country rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-45 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.
Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
> India will examine the claim that a single dose of Russian vaccine Sputnik Light' can provide protection from the novel coronavirus infection, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said on May 7. Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine taken at a gap of three weeks. The unique feature of it is that the antigens in the first and second dose are different from each other. In other vaccines, both doses are the same.
> Gavi, a global alliance on vaccines, said on the day that India would receive between 190 and 250 million fully subsidised doses of COVID-19 vaccine and funds up to $30 million for urgent technical assistance and cold chain equipment.
> The Civil Aviation Ministry permitted the Telangana government on the day to use drones for experimental delivery of vaccines beyond the visual line of sight. India has been hit hard by a second wave of the novel coronavirus infection, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.
> The Mizoram government will provide COVID-19 vaccine to around five lakh people in the age group of 18 to 44 years for free, health minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on the day. The state has already placed an order to purchase 10 lakh doses of the vaccine and will spend Rs 30 crore for the purpose, he said. The government could not be able to commence the inoculation drive for people in the 18-44 years age group due to the "insufficient supply" of the vaccine, he added.
> The Rajasthan High Court on the day sought the response of the Centre and the state government on a petition challenging the different prices of anti-coronavirus vaccines and alleging mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation.
> Star sprinter Hima Das has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to do the same to fight the dreaded virus. The 21-year-old Hima, who is currently training at the NIS-Patiala, posted a picture taking her first jab on social media.Here are the vaccination counts:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|71,67,599
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2,72,190
|Assam
|29,09,540
|Bihar
| 76,17,232
|Chandigarh
|2,41,338
|Chhattisgarh
|57,91,448
|Delhi
| 37,68,047
|Goa
|3,85,701
|Gujarat
|1,36,06,684
|Haryana
|41,89,607
|Himachal Pradesh
| 20,18,702
|Jharkhand
|32,45,635
|Karnataka
|1,03,66,532
|Kerala
|78,54,050
|Madhya Pradesh
|84,79,263
|Maharashtra
| 1,76,17,719
|Odisha
|60,94,247
|Punjab
| 37,73,290
|Rajasthan
| 1,38,41,990
|Tamil Nadu
| 64,22,679
|Telangana
|51,17,048
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,34,70,982
|Uttarakhand
|22,87,995
|West Bengal
| 1,17,85,949