Kerala imposes night curfew, restricts Thrissur Pooram festivities: Check what's allowed, what's not

Fresh restrictions came on the day Kerala's active COVID-19 case tally breached the 1-lakh mark. (Image: AFP)

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government on April 19 announced fresh restrictions and imposed a statewide night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am for the next two weeks. The curfew will be imposed from April 20. During the period, malls and cinemas can function only till 7.30 pm.

The state has also decided to restrict its largest annual cultural carnival Thrissur Pooram, to be held on April 23. The decisions with regard to the restrictions were taken at a high-level meeting of the core group for COVID-19 management chaired by Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

The new restrictions were announced on a day when Kerala's active case tally breached the 1-lakh mark. Kerala registered 13,644 new COVID-19 cases on April 19, pushing active caseload to 1,03,004. As many as 21 more fatalities took the death toll to almost 5,000. The state's case tally mounted to 12.53 lakh.

Here's what's allowed and what's not during night curfew in Kerala:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Allowed

> Essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper and media, goods transportation and public transportation, have been exempted from the night restrictions, the order stated.

> Restaurants to restrict in-house dining to the "barest minimum" and focus on home deliveries and takeaways, which would not be permitted beyond 9 pm.

> All meetings, training events and other programmes under all government departments would be held online as far as possible.

> The SSLC and Higher Secondary school examinations, being

conducted by the State Board, would continue and all steps to be taken to ensure the students follow all safety precautions.

Not allowed

> All commercial establishment and offices would remain shut during the night curfew.

> No gatherings of any kind would be permitted between 9 pm and 5 am.

> All coaching institutes and tuition centres will remain closed. But they can function online.

> Malls and cinemas to close by 7.30 pm.

> All government department tests, including those to be conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission, will be postponed for two weeks.

> As per the order, all places of worship should limit the participation of the public with a minimum number of priests and other employees. All regular worships and festivals should be broadcast online.

> All shops and trade establishments and markets which are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols should be closed immediately for at least two days.