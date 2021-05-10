COVID-19: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls for strict enforcement of lockdown from May 10-24

File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted that the state-wide lockdown from May 10 to May 24 should be strictly followed.

“There should not be any kind of laxity in enforcing the lockdown. Whoever violates the guideline, strict action should be taken against them,” he said in a statement.

The CM said along with all efforts for investigation, treatment, vaccination and expansion of resources, the government will strictly follow the coronavirus-induced lockdown to prevent the spread of the infection. Without this, it is not possible to stop this deadly wave, he said.

He also conducted a high-level review on COVID-10 situation, lockdown and availability of resources.

Gehlot said the deaths from the virus are very worrying and distressing. In such a situation, people of the state should follow the lockdown with utmost sincerity and responsibility, he said.

He also suggested police forces to conduct flag marches in police station areas and checkpoints to create public awareness.

The CM also called for rationalising prices of medical oxygen, beds, ventilators, among others, in private hospitals.

The Rajasthan government has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24 to break the chain of coronavirus infection. During this period, there will be no marriage ceremony and all religious places will remain closed. The Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) works in rural areas will also remain suspended during this period.