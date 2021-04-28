Maharashtra's lockdown-like restrictions will be extended till May 15: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Representative image

The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will be extended till May 15, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on April 28.

The stringent curbs have been imposed in the state since April 21 to reduce the pace of COVID-19 transmission.

The decision to extend the lockdown was finalised at the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Free Press Journal reported.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Tope told reporters that all ministers in the government suggested that the lockdown-like curbs should continue for another fortnight.



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says lockdown in the state will be extended by another 15 days. The restrictions were to end on April 30.

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2021

"It (the lockdown) will be extended by 15 days," news agency PTI quoted Tope as saying.

As part of the current restrictions, private offices, non-essential shops and establishments are ordered to remain completely shut.

The government offices operate at 15 percent strength, whereas, essential shops and service providers, including groceries, fish, chicken, vegetable, fruits, meat and egg sellers are allowed to operate between 7 am to 11 am.

Apart from the extension of curbs, the Maharashtra Cabinet on April 28 also decided that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens aged between 18-44 years.

The inoculation drive beginning from May 1 lists all adults of the country as eligible for the anti-COVID jabs. However, a number of states including Maharashtra have red-flagged the shortage of supply.

"We have all the infrastructure to conduct vaccination but we don't have vaccines in adequate quantity. The CM is talking to different vaccine manufacturers. There will be separate centres for vaccination of those between 18-44 years of age," Tope said.