COVID-19 2nd Wave: Uttar Pradesh extends coronavirus curfew till May 17 as cases spike
UP recorded 298 deaths due to COVID-19 on May 8 while 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 14,80,315.
May 09, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST
A patient suffering from the COVID-19 receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the curfew in the state till May 17 to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.
The corona curfew imposed in the state has been extended till May 17, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, said in a statement issued in Lucknow on May 9.
So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced on the day the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week up to May 17 morning.
He said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any slackness would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.
The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20. Although the cases have come down and the positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 percent on April 26 to around 23 percent now, but strictness is needed, he said.
The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on May 10 will now be extended up to May 17 morning. Metro train services will be halted during the period, he announced.
The chief minister also said that the oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days. Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is a lack of adequate vaccine stock, he added.