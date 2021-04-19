COVID-19 surge | 'Jan Anushasan Pakhwada' lockdown in Rajasthan till May 3: Check what's allowed, what isn't

Representative image: AFP

Owing to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government on April 18 imposed a statewide lockdown till May 3. Dubbed as 'Jan Anushasan Pakhwada', only shops and establishment dealing with essential services will be allowed to remain open during the period.

The announcement came on a day Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 10,514 cases, pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 4.14 lakh. The infection has killed 3,151 people in Rajasthan so far, according to a health bulletin.

With the new infections, the number of active cases in the state stood at 67,387, the bulletin said.

The state had earlier imposed a night curfew and banned public events to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here's a list of what's allowed and what isn't during the 15-day lockdown in Rajasthan:

Allowed:

> People working to provide essential services are allowed to open their offices and shops.

> Those travelling to and from airports, bus stands and train stations will be allowed if they have valid tickets.

> Grocery shops and stalls selling fruits, vegetables, dairy products and milk will be allowed to remain open till 5 pm.

> Auto rickshaws, mobile vans will be allowed to ply till 7 pm.

> The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 pm.

> Newspaper distribution will be allowed from 4 am to 8 am.

> The number of attendees in functions, marriages and other social gatherings will be capped at 50.

> For funerals, no more than 20 persons will be allowed, as per the order.

Not allowed:

> All private offices and commercial establishments will be shut during the lockdown. Work from home has been encouraged.

> All schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain shut till April 30.

> All those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report, issued 72 hours prior to the travel.

> The government has also ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and amusement parks.