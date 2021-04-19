Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.

Called the Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period, the release issued by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar said.

The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 pm. Those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.

Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16. All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral, the earlier order had said.

The government had also ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and amusement parks.