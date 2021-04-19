Coronavirus News Live Updates: Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

April 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Not afraid of inquiry, says Devendra Fadnavis on pharma firm-Remdesivir issue

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is being targeted by the ruling parties in Maharashtra for objecting to Mumbai police''s grilling of a pharma company''s top executive over alleged stocking of Remdesivir vials, on Sunday said he was not afraid of any inquiry against him as he has not done anything wrong. Speaking to reporters atthe Nagpur airport on the issue of of questioning of Bruck Pharma company''s director over the Remdesivir stock, said, "I am not afraid of any inquiry because I have worked in the opposition for 20 years and have 36 cases against me for the sake of people."

He said he would go to any limit to work in the interest of people of Maharashtra. "Yesterday''s incident was very unfortunate. We had not called those Remdesivir vials for the BJP, and (Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council) Pravin Darekar had met the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister that the Remdesivir injections will be handed over to the FDA and the municipal corporation," he added.

Doing politics over the issue was wrong, the former chief minister said, and alleged that false news was being spread that they possessed the stock of Remdesivir. "I challenge them to prove that we had the stock (of Remdesivir)...The DCP himself had said that we did not have any stock with us," he said. Mumbai police on Saturday night questioned Rajesh Dokania, director of Bruck Pharma, a Daman-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company that manufactures Remdesivir vials, following information that thousands of vials of the Remdesivir drug critical in coronavirus treatment were to be flown out of the country.