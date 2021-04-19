MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the Health Department. The city also reported 161 deaths, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent, also the highest so far.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 14,526,609 (1.45 crore) on April 18, as per Health Ministry data, while the active cases surpassed the 16-lakh mark (1,679,740). The death toll increased to 175,649 (1.75 lakh), the data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 39th day in a row, the active cases increased to 16.79 lakh. The number
of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 12,671,220 (1.26 crore). The total number of vaccinations across the country surpassed the 12.26 (1,226,22,590) crore mark on April 18, with more than 14.94 lakh (14,95,397) vaccine doses being administered the previous day. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 14.04 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 30.08 lakh have died so far, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3
    Hospitals are running short of oxygen and widely prescribed medicines such as Remdesivir and Fabiflu, prompting desperate people to pay exorbitant black market rates. Social media is full of horror stories of desperate calls to help a loved one needing hospital treatment for Covid-19 or other complaints. (Image: AFP)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • April 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Not afraid of inquiry, says Devendra Fadnavis on pharma firm-Remdesivir issue

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is being targeted by the ruling parties in Maharashtra for objecting to Mumbai police''s grilling of a pharma company''s top executive over alleged stocking of Remdesivir vials, on Sunday said he was not afraid of any inquiry against him as he has not done anything wrong. Speaking to reporters atthe Nagpur airport on the issue of of questioning of Bruck Pharma company''s director over the Remdesivir stock, said, "I am not afraid of any inquiry because I have worked in the opposition for 20 years and have 36 cases against me for the sake of people."

    He said he would go to any limit to work in the interest of people of Maharashtra. "Yesterday''s incident was very unfortunate. We had not called those Remdesivir vials for the BJP, and (Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council) Pravin Darekar had met the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister that the Remdesivir injections will be handed over to the FDA and the municipal corporation," he added.

    Doing politics over the issue was wrong, the former chief minister said, and alleged that false news was being spread that they possessed the stock of Remdesivir. "I challenge them to prove that we had the stock (of Remdesivir)...The DCP himself had said that we did not have any stock with us," he said. Mumbai police on Saturday night questioned Rajesh Dokania, director of Bruck Pharma, a Daman-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company that manufactures Remdesivir vials, following information that thousands of vials of the Remdesivir drug critical in coronavirus treatment were to be flown out of the country.

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Medical professionals and Task Forces release public statement on Remdesivir and its misuse: Report

    According to CNBC TV, medical professionals and Task Forces issued a public statement on Remdesivir and its misuse on April 18. They say Remdesivir should only be administered in hospital setting.

    Remdesivir is an expereimental investigational drug granted Emergency use authorisation for use in COVID-19 which should never be administered in home setting, said the release. It further added that the drug reduces the duration of hospital stay but is not a life-stving drug in COVID-19. It further stated that the drug is advised for hospitalised patients who are moderately sick and recieving oxygen and is to be given for a total period of 5 days only, during the first 9-10 days of illness. Unnecessary or irrational use of the drug is unethical, it added.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 19, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Delhi reports over 25,000 fresh coronavirus cases, 161 deaths in a day

    Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the Health Department. The city also reported 161 deaths, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent, also the highest so far. A day ago, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city. With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally has risen to 8,53,460. The death toll stands at 12,121, according to the latest bulletin.

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Gujarat sees highest 10,340 COVID-19 cases in day; 110 die

    Gujarat recorded 10,340 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in a day, taking the number of infections beyond 4 lakh to reach 4,04,569, the state health department said on Sunday. The state also saw the highest 110 fatalities during the day, taking the toll to 5,377, it said in a release. The number of active cases in Gujarat has risen to 61,647.

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

    In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release. Called the Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period, the release issued by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar said. The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 pm. Those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 19, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Govt bans supply of oxygen for industrial use to meet growing demand amid COVID surge

    The Centre on Sunday banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries in view of shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 infections. The decision will come into effect from April 22.

    In a communication to all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the central government-constituted Empowered Group-II has reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use in order to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen in the country and save precious lives.

  • April 19, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments from India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.