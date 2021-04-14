Rajasthan issues new COVID-19 guidelines, curfew in all cities from 6 pm to 6 am

Rajasthan is among the states hit by the second wave of pandemic in India (File image: Reuters)

Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections, the Rajasthan government on April 14 has issued new guidelines to curb the pace of virus's transmission. A strict curfew would be observed in all cities in the state from 6 pm to 6 am, the order said.

All market places across Rajasthan have been ordered to shut down by 5 pm, while government offices would be required to close by 4 pm.

The number of guests at wedding ceremonies have been capped at 50, down from 100 at present.

The order further states that no public event - social or political - would be allowed till the relaxation of the curbs.

All educational and coaching institutes have also been directed to shut down. A number of institutes are expected to switch to virtual form of coaching following the government's order.

These restrictions were imposed a day after Rajasthan's per day count of infections breached the 6,000-mark, with Jaipur emerging as one of the severely affected districts with over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases.

The state's overall active caseload had crossed 40,000, and around 3,000 deaths so far have been reported in Rajasthan due to the virus.

Earlier in the day, State Education Minister Govind Dotasra announced the deferment of Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The announcement came shortly after the Centre announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 exams and postponement of the Class 12 board exams.