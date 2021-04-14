Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records highest ever single-day spike with 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases

April 14, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka issues new guidelines for mosques during Ramadan: Check dos and don'ts

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the government of Karnataka has issued a fresh set of guidelines for observing rituals at masjids during the Ramadan season. According to the guidelines, mosques that are located within containment zones will continue to remain closed. Only those located outside of these containment zones will be allowed to open up.

Who can attend?



Large gatherings and congregations continue to remain prohibited. All those above the age of 60, persons with co-morbidities and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home.

Entry of those visiting the mosques will be staggered to prevent crowding.

What changes within the mosque?



Specific markings are to be made within the mosque for queue management as well as to maintain physical distancing. The use of face masks is made mandatory for all those entering the premises, those attending must also make sure that cough etiquette is followed properly.

A trained volunteer is required to perform thermal scanning before entry. Provisions for washing hands or hand sanitisers at entry points and appropriate locations will be made available within the mosque.

Any shops or malls present within the mosque shall follow physical distancing guidelines at all times and provide hand sanitisers at their outlets.

What are the changes for the Mutawalli/Management committees to consider?

They must ensure that the premises are disinfected after Taraweh and Isha Namaz and at regular intervals. Instructions on preventative measures of COVID-19 must also be displayed in vernacular language within the mosque.

Shoes and footwear must also be kept in separate slots away from the masjid. They must also notify the number of Musallies allowed during Taraweeh and other Farz Namaz and shall close the gates once the Musallis occupy the allotted slots.

The management committee should also ensure that the usage of common towels, napkins and caps within the masjid is not allowed.

Who cannot enter?

Those who are showing higher temperatures than normal, symptoms of cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing will not be allowed within the premises and will be advised to seek medical attention.