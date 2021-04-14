English
April 14, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records highest ever single-day spike with 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News Live Updates: "Maharashtra government will provide three kilos of wheat and two kilos of rice for free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place," Thackeray stated.

    Coronavirus
    Moneycontrol.com
  • April 14, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Highest ever single-day spike in India with 1,84,372 new cases

    India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases increased to 13,65,704, comprising 9.84 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.92 per cent. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,23,36,036, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.24 per cent, the data stated.

  • April 14, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kumbh Mela amid COVID-19: A look at how the religious congregation turned super-spreader in the past

    After many decades, Kumbh Mela is again being held during a pandemic which is also the most significant health epidemic since the 1918 influenza or Spanish Flu outbreak. Three waves of the Spanish Flu epidemic then had killed around 50 to 100 million people globally in 1918 and 1919. The outbreak that infected more than 500 million people killed around 18 million people in India.

    And Kumbh Mela in Haridwar is once again being held in the time of a health emergency. The festival attracts the largest human gathering in the world and the current mela is estimated to attract one million people daily or around five million people on the three more auspicious days. Overall, the festival is estimated to attract between 100 to 150 million people.

    On paper, every COVID-19 norm is expected to be followed. But when the sole focus is on crowd management, it’s impossible to impose norms like social distancing and mandatory testing at the mela place or even distributing hand sanitisers.

    The religious event could well end up as a super-spreader with 102 people already found positive in the tests done on Monday. Such a large mass gathering, in fact, can be a Covid hotspot in itself as it may carry many silent carriers who, naturally, may not go through the local testing process but can infect a great number of people in the mela area or wherever they travel. Haridwar, in the last two days, has seen over 1,000 Covid cases with active caseload data at 2,812 cases.

  • April 14, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Remdesivir only for hospitalised patients on oxygen support, says Health Ministry amid shortage

    As several states reported a shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry on April 13 flagged the irrational use of the drug and urged doctors to ensure "rational and judicious" use. "As a shortage of remdesivir was reported in some areas, its export was banned. This medicine is now available in plenty. We appeal to physicians to ensure rational, correct, and judicious use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients," said NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul.

    There is no question of the use of Remdesivir in-home setup. The drug should be supplied only to hospitals; not to patients or chemists, he added. The Union health ministry in its 'Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19' has recommended the use of Remdesivir in patients in the moderate stages of the illness.

  • April 14, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccine availability to improve from July, no shortage for priority groups: Dr VK Paul

    The availability of anti-coronavirus vaccines in India would improve from July, the country's COVID-19 Task Force chief and Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on April 13. The vaccination drive would be ramped up with the ongoing "Tika Utsav", Paul told CNBC TV 18, adding there was no shortage of vaccines for the priority group. The government's aim was to vaccinate all the eligible beneficiaries - those aged above 45 years, he added.

    The overall availability of vaccines in India will "improve from July onwards", Paul said. His remarks come in the backdrop of demands raised by high caseload states to widen the vaccine drive to include even those aged below 45. On April 13, the Union health ministry waived the condition to conduct local clinical tests for foreign vaccine makers whose candidates have received clearance from credible regulators for granting emergency use nod. The applicants, however, will have to conduct mandatory post-approval bridging studies, the ministry said. The first 100 beneficiaries of such vaccines would be assessed for safety outcomes for seven days after being inoculated.

  • April 14, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka issues new guidelines for mosques during Ramadan: Check dos and don'ts

    In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the government of Karnataka has issued a fresh set of guidelines for observing rituals at masjids during the Ramadan season. According to the guidelines, mosques that are located within containment zones will continue to remain closed. Only those located outside of these containment zones will be allowed to open up.

    Who can attend?

    Large gatherings and congregations continue to remain prohibited. All those above the age of 60, persons with co-morbidities and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home.

    Entry of those visiting the mosques will be staggered to prevent crowding.

    What changes within the mosque?

    Specific markings are to be made within the mosque for queue management as well as to maintain physical distancing.  The use of face masks is made mandatory for all those entering the premises, those attending must also make sure that cough etiquette is followed properly.

    A trained volunteer is required to perform thermal scanning before entry. Provisions for washing hands or hand sanitisers at entry points and appropriate locations will be made available within the mosque.

    Any shops or malls present within the mosque shall follow physical distancing guidelines at all times and provide hand sanitisers at their outlets.

    What are the changes for the Mutawalli/Management committees to consider? 

    They must ensure that the premises are disinfected after Taraweh and Isha Namaz and at regular intervals. Instructions on preventative measures of COVID-19 must also be displayed in vernacular language within the mosque.

    Shoes and footwear must also be kept in separate slots away from the masjid. They must also notify the number of Musallies allowed during Taraweeh and other Farz Namaz and shall close the gates once the Musallis occupy the allotted slots.

    The management committee should also ensure that the usage of common towels, napkins and caps within the masjid is not allowed.

    Who cannot enter?

    Those who are showing higher temperatures than normal, symptoms of cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing will not be allowed within the premises and will be advised to seek medical attention.

  • April 14, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | BMC issues guidelines for housing societies

    Amid a spike in coronavirus cases across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for residents of Covid-19 affected housing complexes. Mumbai civic authority has warned warned of severe action against all the residents who don’t follow the rules. These guidelines will be in place from 8 pm today to 7 am on 1 May. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 7,898 new cases and 26 deaths.

    1) Any Cooperative Housing society having more than 5 active corona positive cases will be treated as as an micro containment zone. These will follow strictly the SOP laid down for micro containment zones.

    2) Such societies shall put up a board at the gate informing visitors and deny them entry.

    3) All restrictions of micro-containment zones like control over ingress and egress shall be monitored by the society

    4) In case of default the society may be fined ₹10,000 in the first instance, Latest instances may attract higher fines as decided by local authorities. This fine may be used to employ supervising personnel to ensure compliance of SOP and these orders by the society.

    5) All CHS's are advised to ensure that all persons coming into the building on a regular basis get their RTPCR/RAT/TruNat/CBNAAT test done till they are vaccinated as per government norms.

  • April 14, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Small but quick: Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days

    When plotted on a graph, the curve of Bhutan’s COVID-19 vaccination drive shoots upwards from the very first day, crossing Israel, the United States, Bahrain and other countries known for vaccinating people rapidly. Those countries took months to reach where they are, painstakingly strengthening their vaccination campaigns in the face of rising coronavirus cases. But the story of Bhutan's vaccination campaign is nearly finished — just 16 days after it began.

    The tiny Himalayan kingdom wedged between India and China has vaccinated nearly 93% of its adult population since March 27. Overall, the country has vaccinated 62% of its 800,000 people. The rapid rollout of the vaccine puts the tiny nation just behind Seychelles, which has given jabs to 66% of its population of nearly 100,000 people.

  • April 14, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Moderna says protection from its COVID-19 vaccine still strong six months on

    Moderna Inc said that its COVID-19 vaccine still showed strong protection against the illness six months after people received their second shot, with efficacy of more than 90 percent against all cases of COVID-19 and more than 95 percent against severe COVID-19. The vaccine maker, which will be updating investors on the progress of its vaccines at an event on Wednesday, said the six-month follow-up of its original late-stage study of the vaccine showed that vaccine efficacy remained consistent with its previous updates.

    The company has also started testing new versions of the vaccine that target a concerning new variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa and is known as B.1.351. It said both versions of the vaccine that it is testing, including a multivalent vaccine that combines the newly designed vaccine with the previous one, increased neutralizing antibody titers against variants of concerns in mice, with the multivalent providing the broadest level of immunity.

  • April 14, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Large crowd of migrant workers at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; usual summer rush, says Central Railway

    A large crowd of migrant workers arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at Kurla in Mumbai amid fears of a second lockdown on April 13, ANI reported. According to Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), the size of this crowd is "normal and is a routine summer rush". "This crowd at LTT, Kurla isn't something very unusual," he said, adding that 23 trains are scheduled to depart from the station today out of which 16 are either North-bound or East-bound.

    Taking into consideration the special trains and routine trains, this crowd is the usual summer season crowd, and there is no need to panic, the CPRO said. He also mentioned that apart from regular trains, there are an additional 106 trains running. "Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel, ticket sale at 6 stations closed to avoid unnecessary rush," the CRPO was quoted as saying by ANI.

  • April 14, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Will govt decision to fast track foreign COVID-19 vaccine approvals ease supply-demand situation?

    Central government on Tuesday said it is going to fast track Emergency Approvals for foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in other countries. The government said the decision to fast track EUA is to expand the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage of vaccination.

    The government arrived at this decision based on the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The expert group chaired by Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog met on April 11 2021, held comprehensive deliberations, on augmenting the basket of vaccines available for fighting the pandemic as well as to accelerate the pace and coverage of domestic vaccination programme.

    India is seeing a second wave of COVID-19 cases, with last seven day average clocking over 1.3 lakh cases on daily basis. India has so far approved three vaccines for emergency use. So. how does this decision change will impact the approval process and availability of vaccines.

  • April 14, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    50 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be available every month by summer: RDIF

    The Russian Sovereign Fund RDIF on April 13 said its Indian partners will be producing 50 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per month from summer. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF, said they are in discussion with a few more companies in India to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine. Dmitriev said RDIF, in addition to collaboration and technology transfer, will also finance working capital and other requirements for its contract manufacturers to expand capacity. "We do obviously finance some of the working captial so that they can ramp up production very quickly," Dmitriev said at a virtual press conference. He said some of the partners have begun production of the vaccine.

  • April 14, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Whatsapp cannot be used to register for COVID-19 vaccination; govt clarifies 

    The Centre has clarified the claims that registration for COVID-19 vaccinations can be done through Whatsapp are false and registrations can only be done through the CoWIN portal or Arogya Setu app. An image claiming that registration for COVID-19 vaccinations can be done through Whatsapp has been circulating on social media. The image tells people to send a message on a given number and their Aadhaar card or any other government ID.

