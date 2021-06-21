COVID-19 | 21 cases of Delta Plus variant reported in Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Representative image

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on June 21 that 21 cases of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant have been found in the state.

A total of 7,500 COVID-19 positive samples were tested for genomic sequencing, out of which 21 turned out to be cases of Delta Plus coronavirus strain.

More COVID-19 positive samples have reportedly been sent for genome sequencing from Maharashtra to understand if the Delta Plus cases are scattered or it is becoming dominant.

Rajesh Tope has said the Maharashtra government has begun contact tracing for Delta-plus variants.

Notably, the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 was formed after the Delta or B.1.617.2 strain mutated further.

The new Delta Plus variant or B.1.617.2.1 (aka AY.1) was found in samples collected from six districts of Maharashtra, namely, Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Jalgaon.

Here is the breakup of Delta Plus COVID-19 variant cases in the different districts of Maharashtra:

Ratnagiri: 9

Jalgaon: 7

Mumbai: 2

Palghar: 1

Sindhudurg: 1

Thane: 1

According to NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul, the Delta Plus strain has not been classified as a variant of concern yet. He said: “The present status is that yes, a new variant has been found. This is as of now a Variant of Interest (VoI), not as yet classified as a Variant of Concern (VoC). VoC is one in which we have understood that there are adverse consequences to humanity, which could be due to increased transmissibility or virulence. We do not know at this moment this about the Delta Plus variant.”