Coronavirus wrap May 7: AIIMS Director says cases to peak in June-July; Karnataka restarts trains for stranded migrants

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases neared 54,000 on Thursday with more people testing positive for the deadly virus infection in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan among other states, but the number of those having recovered also crossed 15,000.

At least 4,500 new cases have been detected across the country since Wednesday morning, figures announced by different states and union territories showed. The nationwide death toll has now risen to 1,783, as fatalities were also reported from paramilitary forces, news agency PTI reported.

While Maharashtra and Gujarat continue to top the nationwide tally, Tamil Nadu has now crossed the 5,000 mark with 580 new cases reported during the day. The death toll of the southern state has reached 37, with two more women succumbing to COVID-19 during the day.

Follow all the LIVE Updates here.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said that even after spending more than 40 days in strict lockdown India has not seen a declining trend in new novel coronavirus cases and that the country could see a peak in June-July.

>> After facing flak from all quarters, the Karnataka government has decided to restart train services for migrant workers.

>> Railways said 163 Shramik Special Trains have been operated so far ferrying more than 1.60 lakh migrants.

>> Four COVID-19 patients 'recover' after plasma therapy in Indore.

>> Repatriation of Indian nationals from Singapore will start from Friday, an official said today. The announcement came even as flights took off from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to bring back stranded Indians.

>> Coronavirus attack worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11, US President Donald Trump said.

>> Mumbai's civic body, BMC, allowed reopening of single electronics, hardware shops after it had closed down all the non-essential shops due to over-crowding.

>> US saw unemployment figures surpassing 33 million, with 3.2 million seeking jobless aid from the government.