May 07, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE: Rajasthan seals interstate borders; Delhi's COVID-19 death toll rises to 65
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 49,391.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 49,391. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,694. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. A massive exercise to evacuate Indians stranded abroad begins today.Globally, there have been over 37.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.63 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
COVID-19 outbreak worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11: Trump
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus News LIVE updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 12,28,214 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 2,20,325 cases
> Italy: 2,14,457 cases
> United Kingdom: 2,02,359 cases
> France: 1,74,224 cases
> Germany: 1,68,162 cases
> Russia: 1,65,929 cases
> Turkey: 1,31,744 cases
> Brazil: 1,26,611 cases
> Iran: 1,01,650 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University CSSE, as of 8.10 am IST on May 7)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | Rajasthan government decides to seal interstate borders
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot yesterday decided to seal all interstate boundaries of Rajasthan to prevent any unauthorised entry of persons.
Holding a high-level meeting late night, Gehlot directed the officials to seal the border with immediate effect and regulate the interstate boundaries so that those who have permission from the state government could enter.
Gehlot said there had been an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in many states of the country in the past few days. (Input from PTI)
With liquor sale resumed, Maharashtra earns revenue of Rs 100 crore-plus
The Maharashtra government collected more than Rs 100 crore in taxes in three days after liquor shops in the state were allowed to reopen, excise minister Dilip Walse Patil said yesterday.
Sale of liquor was allowed in parts of the state as the lockdown to contain coronavirus entered its third phase on May 4.
Blood tests of 1 lakh Israelis will try to assess exposure to COVID-19 on a nationwide scale.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Highest jump in COVID-19 cases in Delhi; death toll rises to 65
The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 yesterday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said.
The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 65 with a fatality after a gap of three days, according to the Delhi government.
As many as 1,542 patients have recovered so far, while there are 3,925 active cases, the Health Department said, adding that 84 patients were in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | PM Modi to honour COVID-19 victims and frontline warriors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in Buddha Purnima celebrations today and will deliver the keynote address at a virtual prayer meet at around 9.00 am.
Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a ‘Virtual Visak’ day owing to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The event is being organised in honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Seven new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally rises to 542
Seven more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar yesterday, raising the number of cases in the state to 542, a Health Department official said.
Forty-six patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, raising the number of people who recovered to 188, the official said.
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | COVID-19 outbreak worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11: Trump
The deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in the US is worse than that what happened during Pearl Harbour and 9/11, President Donald Trump has said.
"We went through the worst attack we have ever had in our country. This is really the worst attack we have ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbour. This is worse than the World Trade Center. There has never been an attack like this," Trump said.
"Hey, it has killed more people than Pearl Harbour. And it has killed more people than the World Trade Center. The World Trade Center was close to 3,000. Well, we are gonna beat that by many times, unfortunately. So, yeah. We view it as a war," he added.
Over 73,000 Americans had died due to COVID-19 and over 12 lakh tested positive for the disease.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 49,391. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 14,183 patients have recovered, 1,694 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 33,514. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases in the country.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, Turkey, Brazil and Peru are rising rapidly.