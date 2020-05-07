Coronavirus India News LIVE: Rajasthan seals interstate borders; Delhi's COVID-19 death toll rises to 65

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 49,391. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,694. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. A massive exercise to evacuate Indians stranded abroad begins today.

Globally, there have been over 37.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.63 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries.