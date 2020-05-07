App
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19: Karnataka government to resume trains for migrant workers from May 8

As of now, only Bihar has agreed to receive them. Consent from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, and West Bengal is still awaited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After facing flak from all quarters, the Karnataka government has decided to restart train services for migrant workers.

The state government has reportedly written to nine states seeking their consent to operate trains to send back migrant workers, tourists students, pilgrims and others who were left stranded in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

As of now, only Bihar has agreed to receive them. Consent from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, and West Bengal is still awaited.

Bihar has agreed to run one special train every day, from May 8 to May 15.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government had cancelled all special trains from May 6 which were to ferry migrant workers to their home states across the country amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The decision was reportedly taken after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met top builders and officials, who raised issues of constraints they are facing in restarting construction activities due to the exodus of migrant labourers.

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Karnataka

