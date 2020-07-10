Coronavirus wrap July 10: Complete lockdown in Pune for 10 days; Karnataka CM home-quarantined

India has recorded over 7.93 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 21,604 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,76,685 are active cases while 4,95,513 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.5 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> A 10-day total lockdown was declared in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13.

>> An advance team from the World Health Organization (WHO) left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which has led to a pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

>> Lockdown in Kerala's Thiruvanthapuram was extended by a week.

>> Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been home quarantined and his office-cum- residence has been sealed after some of the staff there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

>> The Union Health Ministry said that India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has dipped to 2.72 percent.

>> India recorded a single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases.

>> Germany will start the 2020-21 season of Bundesliga on September 18.