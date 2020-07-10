Coronavirus outbreak: Pune to be under 10-day complete lockdown from July 13

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the

district starting July 13, a senior official said.

The lockdown will come into force from midnight of July 13 and end on July 23.

The district reported a record spike of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the tally to 34,399, while the death toll rose to 978.

The decision to enforce the lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

"A lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and some other areas of the district considering the rise in COVID-19 cases," divisional commissioner (Pune division) Deepak Mhaisekar said.

The lockdown period between July 13 and July 18 will be stricter, wherein only milk shops, pharmacies and clinics will be allowed to operate, he said.

Emergency services have been excluded from the lockdown, he added.

Meanwhile, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said the decision was taken to break the chain of viral spread.

A detailed order about the lockdown will be issued soon, Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.

(With inputs from PTI).