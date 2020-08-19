172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-wrap-august-19-hong-kong-bars-ai-flights-till-august-end-iran-surpasses-20000-covid-19-deaths-5730521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap August 19 | Hong Kong bars AI flights till August-end; Iran surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 deaths

Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and more than 7.74 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News
India saw 64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours
India saw 64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours

India's has recorded 27.67 cases of COVID-19 with 52,889 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The country saw 64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, over 6.76 lakh are active cases, while more than 20.37 lakh have recovered.

Close

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

related news

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and over 7.74 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Serum Institute of India (SII) initiated phase two and three clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine to evaluate its safety and immune response on healthy Indian adults.

>> Hong Kong barred Air India flights till August-end after passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-single day spike in COVID-19 cases as 133 people, including 29 security personnel, tested positive for the infection.

>> Although COVID-19 patients may lose their sense of smell, they can breathe freely, do not tend to have a runny or blocked nose, and cannot detect bitter or sweet tastes, a study has said.

>> Iran surpassed 20,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on August 19, the country's health ministry said - the highest death toll for any West Asian country so far in the pandemic.

>> The UK government announced a significant expansion of its coronavirus testing programme with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) planning to test 1,50,000 people every fortnight by October from the current 28,000 tests in that period.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.