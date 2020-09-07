Coronavirus vaccine update September 7 | Here are all the updates on COVID-19 vaccine from around the world

From Russia sharing data on the safety and efficacy of its vaccine with India to China flaunting its COVID-19 vaccine for the first time, here are all the latest developments from the global race for an effective vaccine against the infectious virus, which has affected millions of people across the world.

India may conduct separate Phase 3 trial of Russian vaccine Sputnik V

Russia has shared comprehensive data pertaining to its COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V with India. Russia has shared details of the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

India had earlier sought the information from Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We are now deeply engaged with Russia on the vaccine front," a source told The Indian Express. India also has the option of conducting a separate Phase 3 clinical trial in the country after getting the necessary approvals, the report said.

China shows-off COVID-19 vaccines for first time

China has put its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the contagion was discovered looks to shape the narrative surrounding the pandemic.

High hopes hang on the small vials of liquid - vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm - on show at a Beijing trade fair this week.

Neither has hit the market yet but the makers hope they will be approved after the all-important phase 3 trials as early as year-end.

UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccines

In what could possibly be the world's largest and fastest ever operation of its kind, UNICEF has announced that it will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is the world's largest single vaccine buyer, procuring more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines annually for routine immunisation and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.

With several vaccine candidates showing promise, the UN agency, in collaboration with the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will lead efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility for 92 low and lower middle-income countries, whose vaccine purchases will be supported by the mechanism.

Australia expects to receive AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine within months

Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low.

Morrison said his government has struck a deal with CSL Ltd to manufacture two vaccines - one developed by rival AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and another developed in CSL's own labs with the University of Queensland.

Morrison said Australia will in January and Feburary 2021 receive 3.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently undergoing late-stage clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, in January and February last year.