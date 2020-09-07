China shows off COVID-19 vaccines for first time

China has put its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the contagion was discovered looks to shape the narrative surrounding the pandemic.

High hopes hang on the small vials of liquid - vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm - on show at a Beijing trade fair this week.

Neither has hit the market yet but the makers hope they will be approved after all-important phase 3 trials as early as year-end.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A Sinovac representative told AFP his company has already "completed the construction of a vaccine factory" able to produce 300 million doses a year.

On September 7, people at the trade fair crowded around booths showing the potential game-changing vaccines.

China, which is facing a storm of foreign criticism over its early handling of the pandemic, has been trying to repurpose the story of COVID-19.

State media and officials are now presenting the revival of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the deadly pathogen surfaced, as a success story in the fight against the virus.

They are also touting progress on domestic vaccines as a sign of Chinese leadership and resilience in the face of an unprecedented health threat that has pummelled the global economy.

In May, President Xi Jinping pledged to make any potential vaccine developed by China a "global public good".

The potential vaccines on display are among nearly 10 vaccine candidates worldwide to enter phase 3 trials, typically the last step ahead of regulatory approvals, as countries race to stub out the virus and reboot battered economies.

Sinopharm said it anticipates the antibodies from its lab to last between one and three years, although the final result will only be known after the trials.

China's nationalistic tabloid Global Times reported last month that "the price of the vaccines will not be high".

Every two doses should cost below 1,000 yuan ($146), the report said, citing Sinopharm's chairman, who told media he has already been injected with one of the candidate vaccines.

China's official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that another vaccine candidate, developed by Chinese military scientists, can deal with mutations in the COVID-19.

As of last month, at least 5.7 billion doses of the vaccines under development around the world had been pre-ordered.

But the World Health Organization has warned that widespread immunisation against COVID-19 may not be on the cards until the middle of next year.