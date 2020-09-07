Coronavirus vaccine update | India may conduct separate Phase 3 trial of Russian vaccine Sputnik V: Report

Russia has shared comprehensive data pertaining to its COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V with India. Russia has shared details of the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

India had earlier sought the information from Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, The Indian Express reported, quoting senior officials.

"We are now deeply engaged with Russia on the vaccine front," a source told the newspaper. India also has the option of conducting a separate Phase 3 clinical trial in the country after getting the necessary approvals, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Results of a study published in The Lancet medical journal revealed that Sputnik V produces an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials. The two trials were conducted in June-July, according to Reuters, and involved 76 participants. According to the report, it showed that 100 percent of the participants developed anti-bodies, with no serious side-effects.

"Russia's potential COVID-19 vaccine produced an antibody response, no serious adverse effects in early-stage trials," the study said.

India is one of the 20 countries that have expressed interest to be part of Sputnik V’s Phase-3 clinical trials. Earlier, the Russian government had reached out to India seeking collaboration for manufacturing ‘Sputnik V' and conducting its phase III clinical trial.

On August 11, Russia registered what it claims is the first coronavirus vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine has been jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and Russia’s Defence Ministry and will be the first vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus to get registered. It said that mass production of the vaccine will begin in September.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 4, during his visit to Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, said that the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Russia will be effective.

Expressing confidence in the efficacy of Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine, the Defence Minister touted the long-running partnership between the two nations.