Sep 07, 2020 07:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh’s tally rises to 45,263
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 41.1 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 77.3 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 168th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 41,13,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 70,626 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.3 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.7 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.8 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for COVID-19
Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has tested positive for COVID-19, reports suggest. This is the first time that a Cabinet minister in state has tested positive for the disease.
Isaac, who is 67, has asked his staff to go into quarantine, according to local media reports.
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE updates | 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths recorded in the state
With 2,100 new cases and 24 deaths, Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 45,263 and toll to 380 yesterday, a health official said.
The day saw 711 patients getting discharged following recovery from the infection, taking the number of recovered persons to 21,198, the official said. The state now has 23,685 active cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 41,13,811. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 31,80,865 patients have recovered, 70,626 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,62,320. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.70 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.80 lakh.
With over 62.59 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 168th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.