Coronavirus wrap September 7 | India now second worst-affected country; Delhi Metro resumes services

India has recorded more than 42.04 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 71,642 deaths. Of these, more than 8.8 lakh are active cases while 32.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 7,20,362 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Globally, more than 2.7 crore infections and over 8.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> India surpassed Brazil's total COVID-19 cases to become the second worst-affected country in the world, behind only the United States (US).

>> The Centre said that India has cumulatively tested nearly 5 crore people ever since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country. Of these, nearly 1.33 crore tests were done in the past two weeks, while over 7 lakh tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the government said.

>> Attorney General KK Venugopal is in self-quarantine, the Supreme Court was informed today as the Centre sought adjournment in a matter related to filling of vacancies in tribunals. Venugopal has gone into self-quarantine after one of his staff tested COVID-19 positive.

>> Delhi Metro resumed services today in a calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Services were started on the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro.

>> Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will have a virtual convocation in November, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> More than 200 United Nations (UN) staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers and officials said.