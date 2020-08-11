India among countries interested in Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

India has expressed an interest in procuring Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, a Russian government statement said. Russia's sovereign wealth fund sees India along with other countries as a centre of mass production of the vaccine.

"Russia Development Investment Fund (RDIF) has seen strong global interest in the vaccine and plans to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials in different countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, India and the Philippines, and start mass production in other countries in partnership with local sovereign wealth funds, including India, South Korea and Brazil, as well as, in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Cuba," the statement added.

Earlier on August 11, Russia registered what it claims is the first coronavirus vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine has been jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and Russia’s Defence Ministry and will be the first vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus to get registered.

The vaccine is currently in its final stage (third stage) of testing.

The statement said that mass production of the vaccine is set to start in September.