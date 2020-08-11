172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-among-countries-interested-in-russias-covid-19-vaccine-sputnik-v-5675781.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India among countries interested in Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

The vaccine is currently in its final stage (third stage) of testing.

Moneycontrol News

India has expressed an interest in procuring Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, a Russian government statement said. Russia's sovereign wealth fund sees India along with other countries as a centre of mass production of the vaccine.

"Russia Development Investment Fund (RDIF) has seen strong global interest in the vaccine and plans to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials in different countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, India and the Philippines, and start mass production in other countries in partnership with local sovereign wealth funds, including India, South Korea and Brazil, as well as, in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Cuba," the statement added.

Earlier on August 11, Russia registered what it claims is the first coronavirus vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine has been jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and Russia’s Defence Ministry and will be the first vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus to get registered.

Close

The vaccine is currently in its final stage (third stage) of testing.

The statement said that mass production of the vaccine is set to start in September.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.