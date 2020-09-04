Coronavirus update | Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik will be effective, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, said on September 4 that the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Russia will be effective, reported News18.

Expressing confidence in the efficacy of Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine, the Defence Minister touted the long-running partnership between the two nations.

Moscow clinics have reportedly begun receiving vaccine supplies, even as the Phase III clinical trials are underway. The Sputnik V has been approved for use inside Russia and as per local media, the country will begin mass deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine in September.

At least 20 countries, including India, have requested for over one billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine despite growing safety concerns.

Earlier, the Russian government had reached out to India seeking collaboration for manufacturing ‘Sputnik V' and conducting its phase III clinical trial. Sources in the government claimed that the matter was discussed by the national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 at its last meeting on August 22.

The vaccine has been named Sputnik V in honour of the Sputnik satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957 during the Cold War.