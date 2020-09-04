172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|coronavirus-vaccine-update-russias-covid-19-vaccine-sputnik-will-be-effective-says-defence-minister-rajnath-singh-5799461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus update | Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik will be effective, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use inside Russia and Moscow clinics have reportedly begun receiving coronavirus vaccine supplies even as the Phase III clinical trials are underway

Moneycontrol News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, said on September 4 that the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Russia will be effective, reported News18.

Expressing confidence in the efficacy of Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine, the Defence Minister touted the long-running partnership between the two nations.

Moscow clinics have reportedly begun receiving vaccine supplies, even as the Phase III clinical trials are underway. The Sputnik V has been approved for use inside Russia and as per local media, the country will begin mass deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine in September.

Close

At least 20 countries, including India, have requested for over one billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine despite growing safety concerns.

related news

Earlier, the Russian government had reached out to India seeking collaboration for manufacturing ‘Sputnik V' and conducting its phase III clinical trial. Sources in the government claimed that the matter was discussed by the national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 at its last meeting on August 22.

The vaccine has been named Sputnik V in honour of the Sputnik satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957 during the Cold War.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #India #Russia

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.