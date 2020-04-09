Coronavirus state-wise tally April 9: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi most affected

India has recorded 5,734 cases of the novel coronavirus and 166 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 5,095 are active cases while 472 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,135 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (738) and Delhi (669).

On April 7, Mumbai, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory for individuals to wear face masks in public.

Several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for an extension of the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a meeting with leaders of political parties in Parliament.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 348 6 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 28 0 0 5 Bihar 38 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 669 21 9 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 179 25 16 11 Haryana 147 28 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 158 4 4 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 181 28 5 16 Kerala 345 83 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 229 0 13 19 Maharashtra 1135 117 72 20 Manipur 1 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 42 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 101 4 8 25 Rajasthan 381 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 738 21 8 27 Telengana 427 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 33 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 361 27 4 31 West Bengal 103 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 5734* 473 166 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, over 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and over 88,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.