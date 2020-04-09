App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 9: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi most affected

India has recorded 5,734 cases of the novel coronavirus and 166 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded 5,734 cases of the novel coronavirus and 166 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 5,095 are active cases while 472 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,135 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (738) and Delhi (669).

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

On April 7, Mumbai, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory for individuals to wear face masks in public.

Several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for an extension of the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a meeting with leaders of political parties in Parliament.

Screenshot_8
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh34864
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands1100
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam2800
5Bihar3801
6Chandigarh1870
7Chhattisgarh1090
8Delhi669219
9Goa700
10Gujarat1792516
11Haryana147283
12Himachal Pradesh1821
13Jammu and Kashmir15844
14Jharkhand400
15Karnataka181285
16Kerala345832
17Ladakh14100
18Madhya Pradesh229013
19Maharashtra113511772
20Manipur110
21Mizoram100
22Odisha4221
23Puducherry510
24Punjab10148
25Rajasthan381213
26Tamil Nadu738218
27Telengana427357
28Tripura100
29Uttarakhand3350
30Uttar Pradesh361274
31West Bengal103165
Total number of confirmed cases in India5734*473166
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, over 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and over 88,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 08:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

