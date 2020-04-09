Coronavirus state-wise tally April 9: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi most affected

India has recorded 5,734 cases of the novel coronavirus and 166 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.
Of these, 5,095 are active cases while 472 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With 1,135 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (738) and Delhi (669).
On April 7, Mumbai, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory for individuals to wear face masks in public.
Several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for an extension of the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a meeting with leaders of political parties in Parliament.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|348
|6
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|28
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|38
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|669
|21
|9
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|179
|25
|16
|11
|Haryana
|147
|28
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|158
|4
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|181
|28
|5
|16
|Kerala
|345
|83
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|229
|0
|13
|19
|Maharashtra
|1135
|117
|72
|20
|Manipur
|1
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|42
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|101
|4
|8
|25
|Rajasthan
|381
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|738
|21
|8
|27
|Telengana
|427
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|33
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|361
|27
|4
|31
|West Bengal
|103
|16
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|5734*
|473
|166
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
Globally, over 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and over 88,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
