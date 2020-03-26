Coronavirus pandemic: Centre asks states to use Rs 31,000cr fund for construction workers

The Centre has directed states to use a Rs 31,000-crore fund to aid construction workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

States are required to use the Workers Welfare Fund to provide economic relief to construction workers facing economic disruption, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on March 26.

"Rs 31,000 crore is available in the Building and other Construction Workers Fund (BOCW). These can be used for 3.5 crore construction workers. The government has suggested state governments to utilise this for the welfare of these workers," Sambit Patra tweeted.

With state governments across India announcing a lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19, work at ongoing construction sites has come to a grinding halt, real estate developers told Moneycontrol.

"Construction work has been stopped at all sites," said Satish Magar, President, CREDAI, National.

Daily wage construction workers are suffering because of the lockdown. Besides those from MMR who have returned home, about 50,000 construction workers from the around 3 lakh labourers in Delhi-NCR have returned to their hometown.

Magar said he has petitioned authorities to utilise proceeds of the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Fund. "All developers pay one percent as cess to this (state) board, which holds about Rs 1 lakh crore in its coffers," he had told Moneycontrol.

In Maharashtra, the BOCW Board has agreed to transfer an interim amount of Rs 1000 to all registered construction workers and also those whose registration is in process, he said.

The Delhi government has decided to give Rs 5,000 to construction workers as their livelihood has been affected due to coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

Subhash Bhatnagar, National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour (NCC-CL), too had written to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting for a transfer of one-month minimum wage into the bank accounts of construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW).

"There are over 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi. Of which, 5.4 lakh are registered with the Delhi BOCW. Because labour officials of the Delhi BOCW suddenly stopped carrying out their responsibilities from May 2018 onwards, most construction workers do not have a ‘live’ registration. Even the digital upgradation of membership, which was started on November 16, 2018, has been very slow. In 16 months, it has been able to update only 50,000-60,000 construction workers as ‘live registrations’ of the over five lakh registered beneficiaries," the letter had said.

States like Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand have announced emergency relief as ‘other’ benefits under their respective state BOCW boards in light of the current pandemic.

The Supreme Court last week categorised over two crore registered construction workers as ‘consumers’ making it possible for them to move consumer forums if any government denied them benefits promised under the welfare schemes implemented with funds collected as ‘cess’ from real estate builders.