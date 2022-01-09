Coronavirus | Over 400 Parliament staff test COVID-19 positive ahead of Budget Session

FIle image of the Parliament building in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

As many as 402 Parliament staff have tested positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported on January 9, quoting officials.

The report said that out of 1,409 members, 402 staff tested positive for COVID between January 4 and 8, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to confirm the variant.

This comes ahead of the Budget Session that usually begins in the last week of January.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report said an internal message to Parliament staff has advised them to follow precautions as per government guidelines.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"There is a consolidated list of 200 Lok Sabha (staff), 69 from Rajya Sabha and 133 allied staff who have tested positive (for COVID-19), but we all need to take proper precautions,” the memo read. The numbers listed in the internal message did not include those who tested positive outside the Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha employees were put in isolation after they came in contact with infected colleagues during work. Officials from both Houses are also in isolation, it added.

Earlier, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order directed all government offices to run under 50 percent capacity with the remaining staff working from home. The Centre had also exempted staff from biometric attendance due to the Omicron variant.