Coronavirus | Over 400 Parliament staff test COVID-19 positive ahead of Budget Session

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
FIle image of the Parliament building in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

As many as 402 Parliament staff have tested positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported on January 9, quoting officials.

The report said that out of 1,409 members, 402 staff tested positive for COVID between January 4 and 8, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to confirm the variant.

This comes ahead of the Budget Session that usually begins in the last week of January.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report said an internal message to Parliament staff has advised them to follow precautions as per government guidelines.

"There is a consolidated list of 200 Lok Sabha (staff), 69 from Rajya Sabha and 133 allied staff who have tested positive (for COVID-19), but we all need to take proper precautions,” the memo read. The numbers listed in the internal message did not include those who tested positive outside the Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha employees were put in isolation after they came in contact with infected colleagues during work. Officials from both Houses are also in isolation, it added.

Earlier, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order directed all government offices to run under 50 percent capacity with the remaining staff working from home. The Centre had also exempted staff from biometric attendance due to the Omicron variant.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #Omicron #Parliament #Union Budget 2022 #vaccine
first published: Jan 9, 2022 03:25 pm

