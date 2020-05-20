App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Both private and government offices have been allowed to resume operations, meaning more people are hitting the streets now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even amid a lockdown to prevent a deadly pandemic from spreading, India’s metro cities are seemingly chockablock. Heavy traffic jams have been witnessed in Mumbai, as well as on Delhi-Gurugram, and Delhi-Noida borders.

The news of traffic woes has been coming in since the coronavirus lockdown was extended by the Centre, albeit, with more relaxations allowing the movement of public and private transport.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

In states like West Bengal and Delhi, bus and cab services have been allowed already, with certain restrictions in place. Besides, both private and government offices have been allowed to resume operations, meaning more people are hitting the streets now.

related news

Social media platforms have since been flooded with pictures of traffic jams, and it would be unfair to say everyone has been complaining about the glimpse into normalcy this is offering.






To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 20, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Lockdown 4.0 #traffic jam

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Working on products related to COVID-19: Dr Reddy's

Working on products related to COVID-19: Dr Reddy's

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.