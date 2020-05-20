Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Even amid a lockdown to prevent a deadly pandemic from spreading, India’s metro cities are seemingly chockablock. Heavy traffic jams have been witnessed in Mumbai, as well as on Delhi-Gurugram, and Delhi-Noida borders.

The news of traffic woes has been coming in since the coronavirus lockdown was extended by the Centre, albeit, with more relaxations allowing the movement of public and private transport.

In states like West Bengal and Delhi, bus and cab services have been allowed already, with certain restrictions in place. Besides, both private and government offices have been allowed to resume operations, meaning more people are hitting the streets now.



OH MY GOD GUYS A TRAFFIC JAM A TRAFFIC JAM IM SO HAPPY PLEASE FINALLY A TRAFFIC JAM IN MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/k6qy7gt0qg

— ً (@svtfIrt) May 19, 2020



Heavy Traffic Jam on WEH again today. There Goes the Social Distancing in drains. Bikers are Plying double seats Ambulances getting stuck. With the number of cases in Mumbai God Save us. #mumbai #mumbaitraffic @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/2NjpKZouyg

— Chirag.P.Bhatt (@chiragbhattdnce) May 19, 2020



Welcome back to Delhi#Lockdown4

DND traffic jam pic.twitter.com/VZjHGKvaMn — Pooja (@reporter_pooja) May 18, 2020



Delhi seems to be back to its old ways. Relaxation of lockdown has invited so many vehicles on the street that the Yamuna Bridge at ITO is witnessing a traffic jam. #lockdownindia#CoronaPandemicpic.twitter.com/TTWREDF1DH

— Muhammad Wajihulla (@wajihulla) May 19, 2020

Social media platforms have since been flooded with pictures of traffic jams, and it would be unfair to say everyone has been complaining about the glimpse into normalcy this is offering.

