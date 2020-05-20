Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 20, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rise to 5,906
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,06,750.
Today is the fifty-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in non-containment zones, according to the new guidelines.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,06,750. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,303. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 48.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.23 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Known COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rise to 5,906
42,298 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
61,149 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 3,303
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 1,06,750
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan have risen to 45,061, according to Dawn. This figure includes patients who have recovered (12,489) and the death toll in the country which stands at 969.
While Punjab province has reported 15,976 cases so far, Sindh has reported 17,947 cases.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | As many as 140 novel coronavirus-related deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours.
Of these, 76 were from Maharashtra, 25 from Gujarat, six each from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Odisha and Punjab.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | Health Department: 61 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan today till 9.00 am. Total number of confirmed cases in the state is now at 5,906, including 2,409 active cases and 143 deaths.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | A meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held today at 11.00 am.
Harsh Vardhan set to be WHO Executive Board chairman
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is set to take charge as the chairman of the WHO Executive Board on May 22.
Vardhan would succeed Japan’s Dr Hiroki Nakatani, currently the Chairman of the 34-member board.
Read more here
Impact on market: Indian indices opened higher today with Nifty above the 8,900 level.
At 9.16 am IST, the Sensex was up 148.28 points or 0.49 percent at 30,344.45. The Nifty was up 42.85 points or 0.48 percent at 8,921.95. About 392 shares had advanced, 220 declined and 29 remained unchanged.
Follow our Market LIVE blog for the latest updates on that front
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE updates | With 12,140 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 719 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 5,043 patients have recovered.
Check the full state-wise tally here
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | 5,611 new COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the highest spike in the number of daily cases.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE updates | With 12,448 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains the second most-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 84 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 4,895 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With 37,136 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 1,325 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 9,639 patients have recovered.