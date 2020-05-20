Coronavirus pandemic | 7.9 infections per lakh population in India, recovery rate at 39.6%

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on May 20 said 7.9 people per lakh population have been infected by the deadly novel coronavirus – which is far lower than the global figures.

Elaborating this, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said at a media briefing held in New Delhi: “If the total population of the world is taken into account, then 62 people per lakh population have been affected due to COVID-19. In India, 7.9 people per lakh population have got affected due to COVID.”

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The Health Ministry official also informed that India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 39.62 percent, adding that 42,298 people have already recovered.

Commenting on coronavirus deaths in India, which stands at 3,303 right now, he said when the lockdown was imposed on March 25, the recovery rate was around 7.1 per cent in the country. By the second lockdown, it rose to 11.42 percent.

Of the around 61,000 active cases in the country at present, 2.94 percent are on oxygen support, while three percent are requiring intensive care; another 0.45 percent of the coronavirus patients are on ventilator support.

Agarwal also informed that India has recorded 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population, a figure that though alarming is far lower than the global count that stands at 4.2 persons per lakh population.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here



