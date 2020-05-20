App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra is all praise for cuddle curtains, terms it a 'life-changing' invention

A 10-year-old from California had built this device using plastic curtains to let her grandparents enjoy a warm embrace without violating social distancing norms or exposing them to the deadly virus.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has always been appreciative of simple hacks and innovations that make life simpler. This time, a makeshift hugging device has caught his fancy, which could prove helpful in a post-pandemic world.

A 10-year-old from California had built this device using plastic curtains to let her grandparents enjoy a warm embrace without violating social distancing norms or exposing them to the deadly virus.

The video of the "cuddle curtain" being introduced to the elderly couple at their residential garden had gone viral and won much praise. Mahindra too thought it to be a 'life-changing' invention and went on to dub it as important as the coronavirus vaccine.

related news

He shared the video clip from his Twitter handle on May 19 to laud the simplicity of the device, stating it took no Nobel prize winner to come up with an idea that could bring friends and family together again.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 20, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra #viral video

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.