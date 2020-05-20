Anand Mahindra is all praise for cuddle curtains, terms it a 'life-changing' invention

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has always been appreciative of simple hacks and innovations that make life simpler. This time, a makeshift hugging device has caught his fancy, which could prove helpful in a post-pandemic world.

A 10-year-old from California had built this device using plastic curtains to let her grandparents enjoy a warm embrace without violating social distancing norms or exposing them to the deadly virus.

The video of the "cuddle curtain" being introduced to the elderly couple at their residential garden had gone viral and won much praise. Mahindra too thought it to be a 'life-changing' invention and went on to dub it as important as the coronavirus vaccine.



It didn’t take a Nobel prize winner to create this device. But to the elderly, who have been missing the embrace of their families, this invention will rank as a life-changing one... As important as the vaccine we’re all waiting for... pic.twitter.com/V6V0TxnGY9

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 19, 2020

He shared the video clip from his Twitter handle on May 19 to laud the simplicity of the device, stating it took no Nobel prize winner to come up with an idea that could bring friends and family together again.

