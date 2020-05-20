Domestic flights to resume with one-third schedule; 'most airports' to open

Flight operations will resume on May 25 with one-third the schedule, with most airports expected to be open for service, senior officials said.

Top executives of all airlines are expected to meet officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and industry regulator DGCA, on May 21 to chart out the details.

The government has decided on re-open the skies from May 25. Flights were suspended from March 25, when the first phase of the national lockdown was announced to limit the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

"If an airline had 21 flights between Delhi and Mumbai, according to the summer schedule, it will now be able to operate seven," said a senior official from the industry.

The official added that once the schedule is finalised, airlines will begin to accept bookings. At the same time, he added that it is not yet clear if airports in red zone will open from May 25.

The fourth phase of the lockdown ends only by May 31. Moreover, Delhi and Mumbai - the two busiest airports in the country - fall in red zones.

The airlines though have welcomed the move to resume operations.

"While the SOP for resumption of operations and details of flights to be operated is still awaited, we are sure that this much awaited move will help a large number of passengers by providing them access to the safest and quickest means of transport," said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, in a statement.

Even with one-third the schedule, it will be logistical challenge for airlines to resume operations within five days.

While bringing back the aircraft into operations will not be a big issue - thanks to the detailed maintenance protocol - there are other logistics issues.

"The issue is to travel from home to airport, especially with few cabs plying. Also, with much of the migrant workforce traveling, getting drivers could be a problem," said a senior executive.

Also, the pent up demand may initially fill up seats, but with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it may take some time before passenger traffic normalises.





