App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic flights to resume with one-third schedule; 'most airports' to open

More details will emerge on May 21, after government officials meet airline executives

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

Flight operations will resume on May 25 with one-third the schedule, with most airports expected to be open for service, senior officials said.

Top executives of all airlines are expected to meet officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and industry regulator DGCA, on May 21 to chart out the details.

The government has decided on re-open the skies from May 25. Flights were suspended from March 25, when the first phase of the national lockdown was announced to limit the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Close

"If an airline had 21 flights between Delhi and Mumbai, according to the summer schedule, it will now be able to operate seven," said a senior official from the industry.

related news

The official added that once the schedule is finalised, airlines will begin to accept bookings. At the same time, he added that it is not yet clear if airports in red zone will open from May 25.

The fourth phase of the lockdown ends only by May 31. Moreover, Delhi and Mumbai - the two busiest airports in the country - fall in red zones.

The airlines though have welcomed the move to resume operations.

"While the SOP for resumption of operations and details of flights to be operated is still awaited, we are sure that this much awaited move will help a large number of passengers by providing them access to the safest and quickest means of transport," said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, in a statement.

The logistical challenge

Even with one-third the schedule, it will be logistical challenge for airlines to resume operations within five days.

While bringing back the aircraft into operations will not be a big issue - thanks to the detailed maintenance protocol  - there are other logistics issues.

"The issue is to travel from home to airport, especially with few cabs plying. Also, with much of the migrant workforce traveling, getting drivers could be a problem," said a senior executive.

Also, the pent up demand may initially fill up seats, but with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it may take some time before passenger traffic normalises.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain borrows at negative interest rate for first time

Britain borrows at negative interest rate for first time

Anand Mahindra is all praise for cuddle curtains, terms it a 'life-changing' invention

Anand Mahindra is all praise for cuddle curtains, terms it a 'life-changing' invention

Business Insight | COVID-19 safety guidelines for employers and employees

Business Insight | COVID-19 safety guidelines for employers and employees

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.